Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: Expecting Third Child!!!!

One of Hollywood's funniest couples has some very serious news to share.

And also some very joyous and blessed news...

... Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another child!

And they found a very cool and creative way to break the development to fans (and, heck, also to critics) everywhere.

In the artist's latest music video for his new track "Wild," the famous twosome announced are featured in the very final shot.

This steamy visual depiicts Chrissy holding her growing belly, with John standing behind her.

Here's a close-up of the viral snapshot:

We don't know when Teigen is due or whether she's having a boy or a girl.

But we can state for certain that the impending little one will join big sister Luna, 4, and brother Miles Stephens, 2, who were also featured in the music video.

When you watch it, you can see Chrissy and John holding their kids' hands as they walk on the idyllic Mexico beach, where the family vacationed and filmed the video.

Neither Teigen nor Legend has actually commented on the pregnancy just yet.

However, Legend did Like a fan Tweet that read:

"I am CRYING I love Chrissy and John so much this is AWESOME NEWS! Watch his new video...SO cute!!!!!!"

Ahead of the premiere, during a live chat on YouTube, the couple also discussed how special it is to be able to watch their romance evolve throughout the course of Legend's music videos... which began with “Stereo,” where the couple met.

“We have “All of Me,” the marriage, no kids yet. “Love Me Now” with Luna and this one with Miles,” said Teigen, running down her husband's songs and videos.

"It's been chronicling our family's growth and our journey and we're so happy that this video is the next chapter," Legend added.

Both Legend and Teigen, who got married in 2013, have been honest over the years about how the journey to parenthood wasn’t easy.

They tried for years to get pregnant, as Teigen talked about in 2015, and the model then fell into a bout of postpartum depression after her first birth. She chronicled the illness in this essay.

While expecting, Teigen also told People Magazine back in the day that she was very open to doing IVF for any and all future children.

“For me, I just want to gather as many [embryos] as possible. I don’t want to do this again for the rest of my life,” she said at the time, adding:

“So it’d be nice to get a great batch of beautiful, perfect embryos and keep trying so we did it again.”

In January of 2018, Teigen confirmed that the pair conceived their second child through IVF, more than two years after having previously chosen to implant a female embryo, which resulted in the pregnancy with their daughter.

We don't know at the moment whether IVF was also used this time around.

But we do know two things:

Donald Trump will NOT be sending his best wishes. We're so very happy for these two!

Congrats to John, Chrissy and their loved ones!

Legend has also spoken about how becoming parents strengthened the couple's bond.

“[Parenthood] deepens your love for your partner because you see them in a different light going through, in our case, the trouble of actually having a kid,” he previously told people Magazine.

“Then Chrissy’s going through postpartum depression.

You just see different sides of that person, and if you go through it and you learn from it and you come out the other end better for it, then it deepens and strengthens your relationship.”