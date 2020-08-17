Chrishell Stause Teases Fans Amid Divorce Drama: I Have Good News I Can't Tell You About!

Season 3 of Netflix's Selling Sunset has been dominating headlines over Chrishell Stause's explosive divorce drama.

It looks like all of this interest and aired dirty laundry has paid off big time.

Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Mary Fitzgerald, and Amanza Smith look gorgeous.

This photo of the beauties in bikinis was shared on Chrishell's Instagram account.

As eye-catching as these Selling Sunset stars may be, that's not what's truly catching people's attention.

For one thing, they were partying together during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is ... a choice.

We're going to give them the benefit of the doubt and assume that they all got tested and have been carefully isolating.

Because we want to get that worry out of the way before we delve into Chrishell's caption.

"Carpe Diem!" Chrishell writes in her caption.

She teases: "Celebrating good news we can't tell you about!"

Those words are followed by a string of joyful emojis and some obligatory Selling Sunset tags.

It doesn't take an industry insider to connect those dots.

When your author friend tweets that they have exciting news, you know that it's likely about a book query or even adaptation rights.

And when four reality stars from the same show celebrate unspecified "good news" that they aren't allowed to tell you, it's likely that their show has been renewed.

And why wouldn't it be? Even before Season 3 premiered earlier thsi month, the world was captivated by this teaser.

Chrishell admitted to Mary that her ex-husband, Justin Hartley, had notified her of their divorce via text.

45 minutes after she received that text message informing her of the divorce filing, Chrishell shared, the entire world knew.

Justin Hartley is a beloved actor.

Long before starring on This Is Us, he appeared on shows like Smallville, The Young And The Restless, and Revenge.

Chrishell is also a soap opera actress in addition to her current Netflix gig -- so yes, reports of their divorce were widespread.

At the time, though, no one knew that Chrishell had been taken by surprise by the divorce. With the new season, that changed.

Now, she's had new fans coming out of the woodwork, with prominent Twitter personalities and even social media stans supporting her.

The groundswell has been so great that she has had to actively plead with her own fans to not "bully" anyone on her behalf.

Notably, Justin has not spoken up for himself in any real way.

His (other) ex-wife and his teenage daughter have both shown their support, praising him as a fine example of a human being.

It is unclear if Justin is planning to respond publicly or if he is just taking the L, so to speak, and trying to move forward without adding to the drama.

There are holes in Chrishell's account of their split that Justin might be able to fill, such as specifically what was the final straw.

According to Chrishell, his response to conflict was always to back out of it and get some space -- not all soap opera actors actually enjoy real-life drama.

In a way, this sounds like the ultimate expression of that. Well, that's too many fights, time for a divorce!

But we don't know for sure what he was thinking because he has not shared his point of view.

Regardless, congratulations to the Selling Sunset stars!

Renewals should always be celebrated. And given Netflix's business model, a renewal beyond Season 3 is a small miracle.