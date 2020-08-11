Chris Lopez Unloads in Epic Rant: Of COURSE Kailyn Lowry's Baby is Mine! Y'all Lame, Miserable People!!

If you've ever been pregnant, then you know how exhausting it can be.

And if you've ever been a Teen Mom fan, then you know how exhausting it can be watching someone else's pregnancy.

So many of those girls are just always getting into trouble or making questionable choices, and it's been tough to witness it all.

And boy, watching the 28-year-old Kailyn Lowry carry her fourth child over the past year has been borderline traumatic.

Let's back up. OK, so somehow Kailyn got fixated on Chris Lopez a few years ago, right?

They went to college together, she cheated on Javi Marroquin with him, and right around the time her divorce from Javi was finalized, she got pregnant with Lux.

Throughout that pregnancy, Chris never seemed to be around, and she even said that he had another girlfriend then.

He managed to show up to the birth and for a little while after, but a couple of months later, Kail claimed that he became abusive.

She said that he broke into her home once while all her children were home, and that he also broke a window in her bedroom when she was in there with Lux.

Despite all of that, the fixation continued - she told her older sons that she might end up marrying him, for example, and she once said that he was the only person she's ever truly loved.

She also talked about how she wanted to have another child with him, and she mentioned that she might ask him to donate sperm.

But last fall, they did things the old-fashioned way, and she became pregnant again.

Something happened though - we're still not sure of the details - and Chris was arrested right around the time of conception.

At that point, she got an order of protection against him.

A couple of months later, a relative of his leaked the news of the pregnancy, and in January, Kail confirmed that she really was expecting another baby with Chris.

Things obviously weren't great between them during this pregnancy either, what with that order of protection and all.

Their relationship was actually so bad that just before she gave birth, Kailyn publicly accused Chris of choking her.

But on July 30th, she welcomed a precious baby boy that she named Creed.

And it kind of looks like she's on decent terms with Chris again.

He's definitely met the baby, at least, and she's even given him Chris' last name -- something she did at the beginning with Lux before going to court to get his last name changed to Lowry.

Things are going so well that Chris even defended her honor during an Instagram Live rant, if you can believe it!

See, in the photos that Kailyn has shared of the baby so far, you can see that his skin is lighter than Lux's, and that he really doesn't look much like Lux at all, even though they share the same mother and father.

So lots of people who aren't familiar with how genetics work have accused Kailyn of lying about Creed's paternity, saying that the baby is 100% white and that Chris isn't the father.

And Chris did not appreciate that.

"I see y'all saying that's not my baby because he's white," he said in the Instagram video.

"That's a stupid ass argument, for one," he continued. "Like if y'all said that baby's not his 'cause of something else, that'd be different."

"But y'all saying because he's white."

"That's some stupid sh-t ... some miserable, lame ass weird people sh-t," he said.

Someone left a comment that read "I think they're hating on your lack of involvement," but he argued:

"Y'all don't know my involvement!"

"Y'all have no clue about me," he told his viewers. "You don't know sh-t. I could have my son in my arms right now and y'all would not know."

"Y'all have no f-cking clue. Y'all weird. And when y'all don't have answers to sh-t, y'all make sh-t up."

Well, he's not wrong.

During this video, he was sitting on a swing, and someone asked him about it, and he said he was "trying to let my young boy get some tan on."

He also said "If you can't hear me, it's because my phone is on my son's leg right now" -- a lot of the audio was a bit muffled.

"Tired of y'all sh-t."

"I'm gonna keep proving your dumb asses wrong. Everybody keep talking sh-t, and I'll keep proving your dumb asses wrong," he added.

So for that whole thing, he really did have the baby in his arms?!

It's hard to say what's going on with Kailyn and Chris, but it's probably safe to say that at the very least, they're friendly right now.

And we guess it's nice that he's shooting down the rumors that the baby isn't his, which are really mostly just nasty insults towards Kailyn.

Hopefully they can work things out for the sake of their children ...

But man, what a great big mess, right?