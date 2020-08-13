Chris Harrison Breaks Quarantine, Gets Replaced as The Bachelorette Host

Just when you thought The Bachelorette Season 16 couldn't get any whackier...

... Chris Harrison went ahead and brought his son to college.

Allow us to explain:

Chris Harrison’s son, Joshua, is a student Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, where classes begin on Monday.

As so many parents do, the long-time Bachelor Nation host accompanied the teenager to campus in order to give him a proper send-off -- but here's the thing:

He didn't wear a mask.

And this university requires mask-wearing on campus at ALL times.

To be specific, the TCU policy reads as follows:

It "requires all community members to wear a face covering that covers both the nose and the mouth of the wearer anytime they are in a public indoor space.”

Moreover, Harrison left The Bachelorette Season 16 set (at La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California this year) to drop Joshua off, which is a huge NO-NO, according to ABC rules and guidelines.

As a result? He's out!

For now.

"The moment he got back, Chris was told he could not set foot back on the set until he went through another 14-day quarantine,” an insider tells Us Weekly, adding:

“The show’s contestants and crew all had to quarantine on the property for 14 days prior to the camera’s rolling.

"But it didn’t dawn on Chris he’d have to do it all over again if he simply left to take his kid to college."

This seems baffling.

Harrison, Mr. Bachelor and Bachelorette himself, was unaware that he couldn't just leave the supposedly safe grounds of the aforementioned resort -- for Texas, of all places, where COVID-19 is raging -- without having to quarantine upon his return?!?

Come on, dude.

Thankfully, we're big fans of Harrison's temporary replacement.

JoJo Fletcher will take over the role of emcee until Harrison can safely return.

"He will be back in time for the last few shows,” Us Weekly notes.

At this point, we can't even keep track of how many Bachelorettes will now be present for Season 16.

According to various The Bachelorette spoilers, Clare Crawley fell in love with a suitor named Dale Moss and left the show before its scheduled finale.

Executives have since chosen Tayshia Adams to take over for Crawley, with new reports also stating that Hanna Ann Sluss has been spotted around the La Quinta property.

We have no idea what to expect at this point.

Fletcher, for her part, starred as the season 12 Bachelorette in 2016.

During the finale, she accepted a proposal from Jordan Rodgers.

While the couple were set to get married in June, they were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with Sluss, meanwhile, Wells Adams, Becca Kufrin and Ashley Iaconetti have all been seen in California on set.

Reality Steve, though, simply says that the program will be making up for the unusual Clare-related happenings by bringing in a number of familiar faces for cameos.

When all is said and done, this television know-it-all promises, there will only ever be one Bachelorette competing for the affection of many men.

ABC has yet to publicly comment on any aspects of this shakeup, although creator Mike Fleiss Tweeted recently: “Strange times … #TheBachelorette” on Tuesday."

Yup, The Bachelorette will air on Tuesdays this fall.

What is happening, people?!?!?!?