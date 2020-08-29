Chadwick Boseman: Mourned, Remember by Stunned Friends and Co-Stars

It remains shocking, but true:

Chadwick Boseman is dead at the age of 43.

The beloved actor, best known for his role as the lead in Black Panther, passed away on Friday after a four-year long battle with colon cancer.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you so many of the films you have come to love so much," a statement from the star's family reads

Boseman kept his illness secret from his millions of fans and from the public in general.

"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," this same statement continued.

Boseman died amid social unrest around the nation and while the United States is once again dealing with the dangerous and often deadly ramifications of racism and inequaliity.

It has not been lost by many out there that he passed away on Major League Baseball's Jackie Robinson Day ... after portraying this Black icon in the movie 42.

“It was the honor of his life to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther," the actor's family also wrote yesterday, referencing the groundbreaking blockbuster that featured a minority-led cast.

Below, meanwhile, we've collected the reactions of others in Hollywood after they learned of Boseman's death...

Mark Ruffalo: "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman.

"What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King."

Chris Evans: "This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist.

"He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King."

Angela Bassett: "It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family.

"But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something.

"He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day.

"And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever!'

"I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...'thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...'. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.'

Brie Larson: "I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten.

"Rest in power and peace my friend."

Chris Pratt: "My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever."

Chris Hemsworth: "Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all the family."

Denzel Washington: "He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman."

Kerry Washington: "A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power."

Reese Witherspoon: "May god bless you and carry you home @chadwickboseman. We lost one of the greats today. His legacy will live on forever in his beloved films and in the heart of everyone who loved him.

Over the years, Boseman appeared in numerous Avengers movies, making his debut as Black Panther in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

Two years later, he led his own film, the aforementioned Black Panther, priior to appearing in Avengers: Infinity War.

In 2019, Black Panther made a cameo in Avengers: End Game.

Also in 2019, when Black Panther won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, the late star took the stage.

“I think of two questions we have received: 1.) Did we know that this movie was going to receive this kind of response? 2.) Has it changed the industry?” he began.

“My answer to that is to be young, gifted, and Black. We all know what it’s like to be told that there’s not a place for you to be featured.

"We know what it’s like to be told that there’s not a screen for you to be featured on — a stage for you to be featured on."