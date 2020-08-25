Caryn Chandler's Son Arrested for "Offensive Physical Contact" Against Famous Mother

As previously reported, Caryn Chandler's son, Connor, was arrested back in January of this year.

At the time of this posting, however, not many details regarding this incident were available.

Now, however, The Sun has obtained court documents that outline more of what transpired prior to Connor's arrest...

... and it looks like Caryn was prominently involved.

Connor “did unlawfully and intentionally harass or annoy” Caryn by subjecting her to “offensive physical contact,” the court papers read, citing the role of Matt Roloff's girlfriend in the arrest.

For those unaware, Chandler has been dating Roloff for years.

She met him back when she worked as the manager of Matt's family farm, which meant she knew Matt's ex-wife Amy well prior to getting together with Matt, which explains why she isn't overly popular among TLC viewers.

A bench warrant, meanwhile, has been issued for Connor’s arrest because he failed to appear for an August 20 settlement conference.

Connor was initially taken into custody on January 11 and held on $10,000 bond, prior to being released the following day.

As part of his release agreement, Connor was ordered to have no contact with his mother, her family, co-defendants or any witnesses.

To be clear, however, we still don't know exactly what happened or what led to this alleged altercation.

But we do have a clear idea of the aftermath.

Connor has been ordered to not go within 100 feet of Caryn’s residence, work, vehicle or person.

He also pleaded not guilty to two counts of harassment at his January 23 arraignment.

And he may soon be in more legal trouble after failing to appear for his latest hearing.

In 2018, Connor said he was clean and sober after a battle with drug addiction, even apologizing to his mother for his dangerous behavior.

"My name is Connor. And this is my story about how addiction almost took my life," he wrote at the time.

"I was 13 years old when I was first introduced to a drug called Xanax. Biggest mistake of my life was choosing to try it. Cause after that, i tried it again.

"Then again. And again. And again."

Added Connor back then:

"I realized at the age of 15 i had a drug problem which i was at that point taking about 4 to 5 xanax pills a day. It made forget, not feel, not care, not friendly, not me.

"Almost killed me, almost killed my relationship with my family, almost destroyed my entire life.

"I went through 8 Impatient Rehabs, 8 outpatient treatment centers, 2 group homes, 17 times in jail, 3 warrants, 12 hospital visits for overdose, and 4 friends death from overdose before i finally got myself clean."

This is when Connor apologized to his mother by writing:

“Mom, im so sorry. I took you through hell and back with my past addiciton [sic].

"But just know, its over, and that thats never going to change, i will continue to do good and stay sober for the rest of my life."

According to Radar Online awhile back, a spokesperson for the Portland Oregon Juvenile Detention Center said Connor was arrested for theft in the first degree in 2016 and criminal mischief in the second degree in 2017.

Caryn is also mom to a 24-year old daughter named Brittany.

We send our best to the whole family and hope Connor gets the help he appears to need.