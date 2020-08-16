Carlin Bates and Husband Diagnosed with COVID-19

Carlin Bates and husband Evan Stewart revealed have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The reality stars, who are close with the Duggars and who are featured on the series Bringing Up Bates, shared an update with fans this week about their recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have gotten some messages from some of you checking on us, because I have been a little MIA with our Insta fam. Thank you for thinking of us," Bates wrote on Instagram on Sunday, August 16.

She added;

"Evan and I both came down with COVID, so we have been a little out of it.

"We are on the tail end of recovery and are both doing better. We feel for you that are struggling with COVID right now and we are keeping you in our prayers.

"Y’all please stay safe out there! Xoxo."

Carlin’s best friend -- and Counting On cast member -- Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) was one of the first followers to send her well wishes.

“Praying for you guys!!! Looovvveee [sic] you!” Joy-Anna wrote in the comments section.

Others fans, meanwhile, expressed worry for the couple’s six-month-old daughter, Layla.

The UPtv personality has been candid about her baby girl’s struggle with breathing issues -- and as a result, are wondering whether or not Layla could have been exposed to COVID-19... which affects the respiratory system.

We don't have an answer at the moment to this question.

Wrote Carlin in May:

“Since Layla was born, she has had breathing problems and episodes of turning blue where she can’t catch her breath.

"When this first started happening, we thought, ‘Well maybe it’s because she was premature so that’s what’s causing her to struggle more.'"

Bates proceeded to explain that Layla was hospitalized after one scary episode of “rapid breathing” and “turning blue.”

Doctors ran tests, she then said, and discovered Layla’s electrocardiographic levels weren’t “reading right."

Therefore, the first-time mother and father followed up with an appointment to see a heart specialist.

This is when they learned Layla's “has a small hole in her heart,” and physicians believed it was to blame for some of her breathing issues.

Thankfully, it appears as if Layla’s condition has become manageable in recent months.

The little one is on the mend.

“She still has little breathing episodes that we have to monitor because of the hole in her heart, but the doctors have told us that this will most likely heal itself,” Bates told a follower in a June update.

We're so glad to hear it!