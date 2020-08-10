Cady Groves Cause of Death: Revealed, At Last

Three months after singer Cady Groves died at the very young age of 30, new information about this tragedy has been made public.

According to an autopsy report from the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office in Tennessee, rising music star died from complications of chronic ethanol abuse.

For the record:

Ethanol, or ethyl alcohol, is the form of alcohol contained in beverages including beer, wine and liquor.

Per the same report, Cady's manner of death was ruled to be "natural."

The medical examiner office's findings come after Groves' brother, Cody, announced her stunning eath in a Tweet on May 3.

"@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated," he wrote at the time.

The day before, Cady was discovered unresponsive in bed by her roommate in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About two weeks before that, for whatever it may be worth, the artist posted about her struggles living in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Week..6? Haven't left my house but about 3 times and that was just to drive around in my car so I wouldn't go insane," she wrote on her Instagram page, adding:

"I don't have a television, so I've had to REALLY just be alone with myself and my thoughts and fears and anxiety in my bedroom without anybody here in Nashville.

"Some days my mental health is AWFUL.

"I feel completely alone and scared and far from everyone I love and all I can do is keep myself busy and push through.

"Some days are better. I know that the way I feel isn't special because we are ALL living through this separately, but together."

To be clear and to reiterate, officials have deemed Cady's death to have been "natural."

She did not kill herself.

But it does sound as if the artist had been drinking heavily prior to her unexpected passing.

Shortly after her passing, Cady's brother said on social media that she had just wrapped working on new music and "was really looking forward to the next few months and release of her new album."

Groves was born in Kansas.

She began her career in 2009 and toured with major acts such as Good Charlotte, Third Eye Blind and LMFAO before transitioning to country music in recent years.

She was best known for her hit singles "This Little Girl," "Forget You" and "Love Actually."

Unimaginably, the singer was the third sibling in her family to tragically die at a young age.

Her brother, Casey, passed way at age 28 in 2007 and her brother, Kelly, died at age 28 in 2014.

May Cady Groves rest in peace.