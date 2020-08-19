Britney Spears to Judge: Please Free Me From My Dad!

Britney Spears has been making tabloid headlines all summer, and now, it seems the recent drama in the pop icon's personal life has come to a head.

Over the past few months, Britney's conservatorship has become a source of growing concern for fans.

Under the terms of the arrangement, which stems from Spears' well-documented 2007 breakdown, Britney's life is almost entirely under the control of her father, Jamie Spears.

Fans have gone so far as to claim that Britney is being held captive by her own family.

Some have even theorized that Spears is sending coded messages via her Instagram page in the hope that fans will recognize the desperation of her situation and come to her rescue.

The conservatorship was supposed to come up for review last month, but a court hearing was canceled due to alleged privacy concerns.

Now, Britney has finally gotten a chance to plead her case to a judge.

And not surprisingly, her lawyers have asked that Jamie -- referred to in legal documents as James -- be removed as Britney's conservator.

It seems that Jamie stepped down from his role in controlling his daughter's life as a result of health problems which he began experiencing in 2018.

He recently returned to his post, and he and Britney have been clashing ever since.

"Britney is strongly opposed to James' return as conservator of her person," reads one court filing, obtained by the New York Times and other media outlets.

Interestingly, Spears is not entirely opposed to the conservatorship, which her lawyers say "rescued her from a collapse, exploitation by predatory individuals and financial ruin" and made her "able to regain her position as a world class entertainer."

What Britney wants is for her manager, Jodi Montgomery, to resume her role as executor of the conservatorship.

Spears lawyers' point out that she enjoyed a career renaissance in her years under Montgomery's control, a time that included a successful and wildly lucrative Las Vegas residency.

It seems Britney's lawyers are eager to assure the public that there's no bad blood between Britney and her father -- but at the same time, they want him to surrender control of her career.

Jamie has been defensive in recent months, blasting the conspiracy theories about his daughter's alleged captivity in a recent interview.

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything,” he said at the time.

“I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year," Jamie added.

"How the hell would I steal something? … I love my daughter.”

Legal experts expect that the judge in Britney's case will grant her request, and a decision is expected before the end of this week.

A major victory for the #FreeBritney movement!