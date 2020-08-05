Britney Spears Fans Declare War on Singer's Dad, Demand End to Conservatorship

by at .

These are interesting times in the life of Britney Spears.

And that's somewhat surprising, as it appears that the pop icon has not left her home in several months.

Britney With a Flower Crown

Even so, Brit hasn't been this much of a tabloid staple since her infamous head-shaving meltdown back in 2007.

While that strange situation unfolded just over a decade ago, it was a different time in terms of society's sensitivity toward mental health issues, as well as the tabloid media's willingness to kick a suffering celeb when they're down.

Thankfully, Britney's current situation is being handled with a bit more compassion -- though the main reason for that might be the fact that it's her fans who are controlling the coverage.

Britney Spears Demands Attention

If you're one of those fans, you're probably well aware that for most of her adult life, Britney's freedom has been severely restricted by a conservatorship controlled primarily by her father.

Under the terms of the arrangement, Britney cannot make any major decisions with regard to her finances, her career, or even the raising of her children.

Many of the details are not publicly known, but Britney has confirmed that she's not permitted to drive, and fans have speculated that she's not even allowed to leave the house without permission.

Britney In Trouble?

Now, the strain of life in a gilded cage appears to be taking toll on Britney's mental health,

The first sign of trouble came back in April, when Spears burned down her home gym.

Officially, the incident was an accident, but some fans jumped to the conclusion that Britney was crying out for help.

Britney on Instagram In 2020

In the months since, reports of Spears sending coded messages through her Instagram posts have put her fan base in a hyper-vigilant  state.

Many believe that Britney is being held captive, and recent events have only heightened their suspicions.

First, a conservatorship review hearing was canceled due to alleged privacy concerns.

Brit Spears Pic

Shortly thereafter, Britney's brother gave a bizarre interview in which he described the conservatorship as "a wonderful thing" for his family.

Now, her father, Jamie Spears, is speaking out about the so-called #FreeBritney movement for the first time.

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue," Jamie recently told Page Six.

Brtiney Spears: Quarantine Six-Pack

"It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business," he added.

“I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something?”

The remarks sent Britney fans into an uproar.

Britney Spears Has Lost Weight in Quarantine

Some responded by ramping up their allegations against Jamie, while others pointed out that much of his questionable conduct has been verified by court documents.

“You accuse us of starting conspiracies on your daughter. But you know what’s not a conspiracy? You asking for a raise for taking care of your daughter," one #FreeBritney activist tweeted.

"You hanging out with your handlers/managers group, living your best life off Britney’s money, without her.”

Britney Spears Wears a White Flower

Others appealed to law enforcement agencies, imploring them to step in:

“We want an investigation on Britney Spears’ conservatorship @CalCourts @FBILosAngeles @FBI," tweeted one fan.

"We want an investigation on Britney Spears’ conservatorship @CalCourts @FBILosAngeles @FBI.”\

Britney Spears Looks Adorable in Yellow

Others seconded those demands in the replies:

“Yes. #FreeXBritney #FreeBritney END THE CONSERVATORSHIP," wrote one fan.

“Britney Spears’ fans don’t want her medical or private records to be public. We want her to be free. Pass it on - #FreeBritney,” another echoed.

The #FreeBritney Movement

As The Blast reports, both the hashtag and the movement have caught on in recent weeks.

Fans protested outside the courthouse before Spears' latest hearing was canceled, and an online petition urging the judge in her case to end the conservatorship has received more than 100,000 signatures.

Obviously, none of this will force the court to bend to the movement's will, but Jamie Spears is likely feeling the pressure to at least make the arrangement more transparent. 

Stay tuned.

Show Comments
Tags:

Britney Spears Biography

Check Please!
Wow. Britney Spears is ... just.... OMG. Wow. Just wow. With this girl, that's about all we can say at this point. Once the biggest... More »
Born
Birthplace
Kentwood, Louisiana
Full Name
Britney Jean Spears

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Photos

Britney With a Flower Crown
Britney In Trouble?
Britney Spears Demands Attention
Britney Spears Decked Out in White Henna
Britney Spears Goes Light on the Makeup
Britney on Instagram In 2020

Britney Spears Quotes

I miss it here so much! I love it so much! It makes me it's kinda like bittersweet coming here because I used to live here for two years. And when I come here, it's like, man, I wish I had my apartment here still.

Britney Spears [on New York City]

MTV has long played an important role in my career. How can I not be there to kick off their 25th VMAs?

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Videos

Britney Spears Writes that Conservatorship Was a Set-Up in Alleged Letter
Britney Spears Writes that Conservatorship Was a Set-Up in Alleged Letter
Britney Spears Reunites With Sam Asghari, Sends Message to Her Haters on Instagram!
Britney Spears Reunites With Sam Asghari, Sends Message to Her Haters on Instagram!
Britney Spears I Burned Down My Home Gym, But at Least I'm Still Hot!
Britney Spears I Burned Down My Home Gym, But at Least I'm Still Hot!