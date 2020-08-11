Britney Spears' Conservatorship Cost Her Over $1 Million Last Year

Even as Britney Spear's awful dad declares #FreeBritney to be a "joke," fans are finding more reasons to be alarmed.

A recent deep dive into her finances has them accusing Jamie of profiting off of the conservatorship.

Britney In Trouble?

During Jamie Spears' recent and extremely rare interview, he likened Free Britney supporters to a "conspiracy theory."

The conservatorship is not a theory, but a fact. It is public knowledge.

But Jamie insisted that, since he has to account for every cent, he couldn't possibly have a financial interest in keeping Britney under his thumb.

Britney Spears Demands Attention

Well, E! News got their hands on some financial details of Britney's expenses.

According to these documents, Jamie gets paid $128,000 each year for his role as her conservator.

So on top of the indignities of Britney not being allowed to drive her own car or vote or travel without permission, she has to pay her dad six figures.

Britney Spears Wears a White Flower

Some of Britney's expenses are pretty standard rich people stuff.

Her combined team of attorneys and advisors made $1,202,504.30 in 2019.

That is a tremendous amount of money ... some of that goes to normal celebrity stuff, and some is likely related to the conservatorship.

Brtiney Spears: Quarantine Six-Pack

On top of the indignity of having to pay her father to be what fans feel is effectively her jailor, the issues go on.

Britney receives a weekly "allowance" of an undisclosed amount for discretionary spending.

Folks ... this is her own hard-earned money from being one of the greatest pop stars that the world has ever seen.

Britney Spears Has Lost Weight in Quarantine

Anyway, this "spending money" that her conservatorship so graciously allows her to spend goes to normal things.

She buys from places like Anthropologie, Amazon, and Target, even from Walmart.

Britney may be extraordinary, but in the end, she is a person living her life and she's a mother of two. Of course she buys normal things.

Britney Spears Says Oops, I Burned Down My Gym

Less normal are her residential expendatures, which total a whopping $1 million.

Some of that is probably everyday maintenance and, we're guessing, landscaping.

And we have to imagine that some of the money went to Britney's poor burnt-to-the-ground home gym. Whoops!

Britney With a Flower Crown

Fans have been worried about her legal status for some time as this conservatorship went from lastine one weekend to 12 years.

Last year, Britney's brief time at a wellness center drew her limited freedoms into razor-sharp focus.

Does she need help from fans to be free?

Britney Spears in Yellow

Fans have been eagerly looking for "signs" that Britney is silently pleading for help over social media.

They look at repeated photos in the same outfit or even the color yellow as "signals" that Britney wants help.

In fact, even fellow celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens have gotten in on this line of thinking.

Britney Spears Smiles in Miami

We have to say that we hesitate to put words in Britney's mouth, and trying to look for signs and hidden meanings can be dangerous.

Britney loves the color yellow (can't relate), so assuming that she means something in particular with it seems like a leap.

That said, Britney may be asking for help and counting on fan pressure to push back against the conservatorship. We can't know for sure.

Britney Spears Boyfriend Sam

Well, not until Britney's conservatorship comes to an end and she finds herself free to speak.

On August 22 -- which is less than two weeks away -- Britney will have a hearing that may decide whether or not her conservatorship continues.

We want the best outcome for Britney, so that she can live her life, make her choices, and be safe. Fingers crossed!

