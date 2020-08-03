Britney Spears' Awful Dad Calls #FreeBritney Movement a "Conspiracy Theory"

In the buildup to the next conservatorship yearing, #FreeBritney activists have been speaking out in favor of Britney Spears and against her awful dad.

Now, Jamie himself is speaking out -- and insisting that his daughter's fans are nothing but raving conspiracy theorists.

Jamie Spears Image

Jamie Spears gave an extremely rare interview to Page Six over the weekend.

The widely reviled 68-year-old is openly mocking the #FreeBritney movement, which calls for an end to the conservatorship over Britney.

He goes so far as to call the countless voices calling for the pop star's liberation "a joke."

Britney and Jamie Spears

"All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything," Jamie insists.

Generally, conspiracy theorists believe in things that are either untrue or secret. Britney's conservatorship is public knowledge.

"The world don’t have a clue,” Jamie claimed.

Maddie Aldridge, Jamie Spears, and Jamie Lynn Spears

Smugly, he commented: “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter."

Jamie doubled down, adding: "It’s no one else’s business."

Incidentally, many people believe that not being related to someone does not mean that you cannot be concerned that they face gross injustice.

Jamie Spears and Britney

Many have suspected that Jamie has a financial motive for maintaining this egregious conservatorship.

“I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year,” he points out.

Jamie then demands to know: “How the hell would I steal something?”

Britney Spears' Daddy

"I love my daughter," Jamie claims. "I love all my kids."

Then, like a cantankerous old man in a cartoon, he insists: "But this is our business. It's private."

How private could the continued conservatorship of one of the most beloved and famous people on the planet possibly be?

Britney on Instagram In 2020

Earlier this summer, Britney Spears' brother, Bryan, spoke about the conservatorship.

"She's been in this thing for quite some time now," he acknowledged. Twelve years is a long time for something like this.

"Obviously," he claimed, "there was a need for it in the beginning."

Brtiney Spears: Quarantine Six-Pack

Like Jamie, he showed his awareness that many fans believe that Britney is being "held against her will in some capacity."

However, Bryan went on to claim that the conservatorship that denies Britney many rights and freedoms has been "a great thing for our family."

Is Britney herself not considered part of the family? How does 12 years of this benefit her?

Britney Spears Has Lost Weight in Quarantine

Bryan did share that "not everybody agreed with it either; everyone had their own opinion like, maybe we should do it this way or that way."

In the end, when it comes to the conservatorship, Bryan said that he believes that "we made the right choice."

That is one hell of a statement -- especially from her own brother.

Britney Spears Wears Victorian-Inspired Garb

The good news is that, in about three weks, there will be a hearing on Britney's conservatorship.

On August 22, a court in California will determine whether Britney's conservatorship should be renewed.

This is a very complicated matter, and it is unclear how much -- if at all -- Britney will be allowed to speak for herself.

Sean Preston, Britney Spears, and Jayden James at Disneyland

We should acknowledge that some #FreeBritney supporters do take things too far, overanalyzing her social media posts and speculating beyond what is responsible.

To say that the movement as a whole is made up of "conspiracy theorists," however, seems dishonest at best.

At worst, it sounds to many like an attempt by a guy who is legally barred from seeing two of his own grandsons (for their own protection) to smear his critics.

