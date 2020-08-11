Brielle Biermann Flaunts Audacious Curves in Barely-There Bikini

It's not exactly a secret that Brielle Biermann is super hot. It's a pivotal part of her brand.

And she's making it part of her mom's brand, too, using her outrageous body to promote her mom's swimwear.

Before we get to the business side of things, let's go through Brielle's photos.

We'll save the explanation of the brand that she's promoting until our brains reboot from these smoldering pics.

Brielle is putting her audacious curves on display in a mouth-watering beach photoshoot.

It's not just Brielle's tantalizing silhouette that is making eyes pop, however.

The particular cyan of her bikini isn't just perfect for the beach -- it's perfect for her.

Look at the majestic color contrast between the thin strips of cloth and her golden brown skin.

Whether you have ample melanin or have simply tanned a lot, that contrast makes you stand out.

And, as we mentioned, the color of the bikini really goes well with the sparkling ocean water.

But there's even more to these promotions than a visually pleasing color scheme.

Brielle almost looks like she made time itself stand still so that she could get this shot.

She is poised like a Disney princess in decades past when they could bare their midriffs without making moms' blood boil.

This is modeling and photography, and a great reminder that both are art forms.

Okay, so if your brain is done rebooting after that tour of thirst traps, it's time to put those pics in context.

Salty K is a luxury swimwear brand by Kim Zolciak.

It just launched about 10 weeks ago -- on June 1, 2020.

The timing of that brand launching was ... inauspicious.

Between millions of Americans taking to the streets in courageous protests against escalating police violence to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was bad luck.

But Brielle did her part, modeling her mother's brand on Instagram -- her own and on her mom's brand's IG page.

So, that unfortunate timing being what it was, how did it turn out for Salty K's big launch?

As Kim shared in a video on Instagram, she was moved to tears by the sales.

... Because her products sold out so quickly. She was relieved, pleased, and touched all at once.

We're sure that there was more to it than Brielle, seen here with ottery hottie Ty French, doing some modeling.

After all, Kim is a celebrity in her own right and she must have had a marketing strategy including advertising things to fans.

But still ... Brielle helped her mom make her products look appealing, and clearly it worked.

Brielle is a known hottie who has used her brand for good causes.

This year, she has reminded her fans and followers to obey common sense guidelines during COVID-19.

She has also used her platform to promote the Black Lives Matter protests, speaking extensively about her privilage (and doing more than just The Black Square).

It's only fair that she use her platform to help herself -- or, when she chooses, her family.

Congrats to Brielle for, as always, looking intensely gorgeous.

And congrats to Kim on her successful launch!