Briana DeJesus: I Can't BELIEVE I Got an STD from Unprotected Sex with My Ex!

Earlier this week, we got some truly delightful news.

Teen Mom 2 is coming back to our televisions in just a few short weeks!

Before we know it, we'll be able to catch up on the lives of Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline.

And considering everything we've seen play out in real life, there will be an awful lot to catch up on, huh?

It'll be interesting to see everything plays out with Kailyn's latest pregnancy, for example.

And plenty of people will want to see how Chelsea and her little family are doing with building their new home!

Judging by the trailer that was released, we'll see all of that, plus Leah opening up about her previous problem with painkillers and Jade just being angry in general

But we'll also see Briana deal with a pretty unpleasant situation.

OK, so we know that poor Briana has a history of being unlucky in love, right?

She has rarely gotten along with Devoin, the father of her oldest daughter, and her relationship with Javi was quite the disaster, especially considering that it only lasted a few months.

Her last major relationship was with a man named John Rodriguez, and it ended because he maybe cheated on her but maybe not, it's still tough to say.

But in the middle of all of that was her relationship with Luis Miguel ... and honestly, calling it a "relationship" at all is pretty generous.

They met at a nightclub and had sex in the bathroom, which resulted in pregnancy, because that's what often happens when one has unprotected sex.

They tried to make a romance happen, but it just wasn't there, and after convincing Briana to raise the baby and promising he'd be there for her, he immediately ran away.

Precious baby Stella is three years old now, and according to Briana, Luis is rarely around.

But he did come around for a little while last fall ... and that's how she found herself in the predicament we see in the Teen Mom 2 trailer.

In the trailer, we see her sheepishly tell a friend that she "had sex with Luis again."

The friend does not approve.

Later, Briana says in a confessional "I have not processed that he gave me an STD."

Besides a quick clip about the new home she bought for her family, this is how she's represented in the trailer.

Yikes, right?

And if you just can't wait to see how it all plays out, we do know a little bit already.

See, last fall, Briana made a post to her Instagram story that read "If you f-cked my bald baby daddy in the last two years -- go get checked cause he got the clap!"

She's only got one bald baby daddy, so there's no question that she's talking about Luis, and now of course it's clear how she knew that he had the clap, or gonorrhea.

Then a couple of months ago, she tweeted that "This season will be trash for me. I cannot take it."

"Ready for everything to be over with," she added. "I'm praying it won't even air but whatever, it's out of my hands now anyway."

After that, The Ashley's Reality Roundup released a report that explained that she was referring to the Luis hookup in those tweets.

A source claimed that MTV was filming when she went to a club where Luis was DJing, and when she left the club with him afterward, and when she told a friend later that she'd slept with him without a condom.

Cameras were also rolling when she told her friend that she thought she may have gotten some kind of infection from the encounter, and when she got a phone call letting her know that she had gonorrhea and that she'd need antibiotics.

Unfortunately for Briana, her prayers weren't answered, and it definitely looks like MTV is going to make the Luis situation a big part of her story this season.

Are you going to be watching all of this in September?!