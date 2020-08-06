Brian Austin Green Throws Major Shade In Epic Interview: I Caught Megan Fox Banging Machine Gun Kelly! I Didn't Know Who Courtney Stodden Was Until I Slept With Her!

Not only are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly officially dating, they are flaunting their relationship on social media for all to see.

Brian Austin Green doesn't seem to love that, and he is using their children to shade his ex and her new man.

47-year-old Brian Austin Green and 34-year-old Megan Fox ended their ten year marriage this year.

Married in June of 2010, they split late this spring, just weeks before their 10 year anniversary.

Megan has already moved on to a younger man -- the 30-year-old Machine Gun Kelly.

In a recent Instagram post, Megan and MGK showed off thier hot bodies in a sexy mirror selfie.

Megan showed her famously gorgeous torso, making sure that she wore just enough to be "Instagram appropriate."

Thanks to cultural double standards, MGK wore even less, though he is absolutely covered with tattoos.

If you can tear your eyes away from their unclothed torsos and past the implications of them both wearing towels, take a look at the caption.

"Achingly beautiful boy, my heart is yours," Megan captured this double-trouble thirst trap.

Notably, she has deactivated comments on it. Considering how much hate she has received from trolls over the last 12 years, we do not blame her.

Brian Austin Green freely admitted that he was disappointed late last year when Megan, filming abroad, felt freer and more like herself.

But the two had resolved to keep things amicable despite their split.

Now, perhaps especially upon seeing her go official with her "friend" Machine Gun Kelly, he is getting a bit shadier.

Alongside a series of photos of his sons, Brian copied Meghan's caption, making one word plural.

"Achingly beautiful boys, my heart is yours," he quipped.

Unlike Megan, he did not deactivate comments, with many commenters telling him that they saw exactly what he did there.

In general, we strongly recommend against any adult describing any minor as "achingly beautiful," regardless of whether it's a joke.

We hope that we do not have to explain why.

Many have also questioned how tasteful it is to use your own children to shade your ex-wife. Because ... yikes.

"I found out in my own way," Brian said in a recent podcast interview about his ex going from friends to sexytimes with MGK.

"And that’s as much detail as I’ll give you on that one," he stated, setting a boundary.

Brian added: "I didn’t read about it or anything like that."

"You can if you ignore it and avoid it which is what I try and do," Brian said of the now public dalliance.

"I try to no read anything or look at anything and not involve myself in it," he added.

Brian said that he tries to "Just keep my head down and do what I do and focus on the kids. I know she’s going to do the same thing."

On that same podcast, Brian complained about feeling "betrayed" by Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise.

"What's unfortunate for me in this situation is I'll literally go on one date with someone," he complains.

BAG continues: "Not even a date, just out to lunch with somebody and it's written, 'his new fling, he's playing two women at the same time.'"

"No. I literally spent one time with each of these women. I'm not playing anybody," Brian insists.

He gripes: "My life is just much more under a microscope than somebody else's."

"I had no idea that Instagram was so much of a dating site until I was single," Brian reflects, arguably showing his age a little.

"Because up until then, I posted pictures of benches, trees, the ocean, and my kids doing stuff here and there," Brian explains.

"I was a total married dad on it," he adds. "Then all of a sudden I started getting DMs when Megan and I separated."

BAG remarks: "Instantly, no shame in their game at all."

"I remember when I hung out with Courtney getting a call from somebody afterward saying, 'There are pictures of you and Courtney Stodden,'" BAG recalls.

"And," he says, "I was like 'How do you know her name?' I had no idea who she was or any of the past anything."

"I had done no research at all," he confesses. "It wasn't until I was told, 'This is the past, this is who this person is, this is what you might have to experience.'"

"Then you have that moment of, 'Oh s--t, what have I done? S--t.' Hindsight again, 20/20. I wish I would have known beforehand," Brian says.

"Courtney was a really nice person though, I don't want to bad mouth her," he emphasizes. We strongly agree.

"She may have done some of the things she's done, been the person she's been, is the person she is," BAG shades, "but when I spent time with her, super kind, super polite."

Megan and Brian initially seemed devoted to keeping things civil and maintaining an amicble co-parenting relationship for the sake of their kids.

So it's more than a little disappointing to see that their split has turned this ugly.

Here's hoping they're able to turn things around and bury the hatchet sooner rather than later.

The last thing 2020 needs is a Brian Austin Green vs. Machine Gun Kelly rap battle.

Seriously, haven't we been through enough already?

Here's hoping we didn't just speak that monstrosity into existence!