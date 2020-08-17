Brad Pitt Lashes Out at Angelina Jolie: She's Trying to Hurt Our Kids!

Four years.

That's how long it's been since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt.

And yet, the couple is still duking it out in court over custody of their six kids.

We probably don't have to remind you that the split between Pitt and Jolie was not an amicable one.

In fact, it centered largely around a claim that Pitt behaved abusively toward Maddox, the couple's eldest son, who is now 19 and attending college in South Korea.

All we know for sure is that some sort of altercation between Brad and Maddox took place aboard a private jet on a tarmac in Minneapolis.

Details remain scarce, but whatever happened, it was so bad that Jolie reportedly decided on the spot to end her marriage,

And it seems that the incident is still at the forefront of the actress' mind as she fights to limit Pitt's access to her children.

According to court documents obtained by Hollywood Life, Angelina has moved for Judge John W. Ouderkirk to be “disqualified” from her custody case, as she claims that he's likely to render a biased verdict in Brad's favor.

Attorneys for Pitt have responded in brutal fashion, alleging that Jolie is merely seeking to draw out the case, even though she knows that doing so is likely to cause psychological damage to her children.

“Jolie’s abrupt cry of judicial bias reeks of bad faith and desperation, not to mention careless disregard for the procedural rules intended to root out legitimately conflicted judicial officers,” Brad’s attorneys write in the legal documents.

“Unfortunately, the individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues. Jolie’s motion should therefore be denied,”

They go on to accuse Jolie of a “thinly veiled attempt” at delaying “the adjudication of long-pending custody issues.”

Jolie's attorneys claim that Judge Ouderkirk had a previous working relationship with Brad's attorney, Anne C. Kelly, which renders him incapable of delivering an impartial verdict.

Pitt's legal team claims that Ouderkirk -- who presided over the couple's wedding in 2014 -- has had longstanding relationships with both actors, as well as their attorneys.

“It is disingenuous for Jolie to now take umbrage to Judge Ouderkirk’s participation in matters involving Respondent’s counsel when (1) — she has been well aware of this fact since January 2017 and (2) her own attorneys have likewise served as counsel in other matters before Judge Ouderkirk — both before and during the pendency of this case,” Brad’s legal team claims.

“However, for Jolie to now claim that such participation is disqualifying grounds for Judge Ouderkirk is simply preposterous.”

It's a lot of legalese that basically amounts to Brad accusing Angelina of being petty and harming her own children in the process.

Needless to say, it also serves as a reminder that tensions between these two have not eased in the slightest over the past four years.