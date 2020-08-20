Blac Chyna: I'm Hyped for Rob Kardashian to Get Rich Again!

Rob Kardashian is making his comeback in 2020, returning to public life.

But what does Blac Chyna, who is currently in a heated legal struggle with him, think of all of this?

Rob Kardashian is returning to Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The folks at TooFab got a hold of Blac Chyna for just long enough to hear a little from her.

She plugged her OnlyFans account and promoted herself, but she also had words to say about her baby daddy.

"I think it's a positive thing," Chyna remarks when asked about Rob's return to the spotlight.

She continues, doubling down on her assessment: "Yeah it's dope."

Honestly? That is much more positive than most folks expected to hear from either of them about the other these days.

Of course, "dope" as it may be, that doesn't mean that Chyna's going to turn into a superfan.

When asked if she would be tuning in to Keeping Up With The Kardashians to see his comeback air, she was very honest.

"Probably not," Chyna admits. We feel that.

As the world remembers, Rob fell into something of a funk in his twenties.

As his siblings have explained, he'd had something of a life plan -- going to college, as his late father had wanted.

It was after that that Rob, suddenly feeling directionless, felt out of place and uncertain.

It is at this point that Rob fell into some habits of remaining reclusive, staying indoors, and enjoying regular milkshakes without exercising.

Now, Rob has every right to have a body with whatever shape he likes. A flesh prison is a very personal thing.

But Rob was not only unhappy with his new figure as he gained weight -- he was self-conscious.

After all, how could he not be? Most of his close family tie their personal brands to their bodies.

Khloe and Kylie are notorious for their body transformations. Kendall and Kourtney are models -- Kendall's a supermodel.

And Kim rose to fame, more than anything else, over a sex tape, and has since "broken the internet" with her booty.

Rob was very reasonably apprehensive about hurtful body-shaming press coverage.

So he avoided the limelight. This created a bit of a rut for him -- he was "stuck" hiding from the world.

Relying upon his family for financial support, he hid from his family's fame ... until Blac Chyna entered the picture.

We all remember the happy reports.

Blac Chyna, at the time a relatively obscure figure compared to how well she is known now, was dating Rob.

Reports said that she was encouraging him to make healthy choices in his diet and that it was like he was coming back to life.

Unfortunately, despite bringing precious baby Dream into the world, their relationship swiftly turned toxic, with reports of outrageous fights.

They have each accused the other of abuse.

And recently, they have both accused the other of endangering Dream by allowing her to get injuried while in their care.

Chyna and Rob are actually waging a legal battle on that exact subject right now.

Perhaps Chyna hopes that Rob's return to the spotlight by vacationing and filming with his family means that he will be in a better, healthier state of mind.

Or maybe she was just keeping things positive for the cameras instead of giving them an incendiary soundbite. Everybody loves when there are Kardashian squabbles.