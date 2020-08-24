Big Brother Recap: Nicole Picks a Fight With Janelle!

Janelle Pierzina hates Nicole Franzel.

That much we've known since the live feeds got underway for Big Brother 22.

Both women can't resist trash-talking one another to their fellow houseguests.

And while CBS is editing Nicole to look like the victim in this scenario, it's blatantly obvious they are as bad as each other.

Nicole, however, is being protected by a majority alliance, and that probably explains why she decided to pick a fight with Janelle.

It all started when it was time to choose have-nots for the week, and thanks to the scheming producers, the previous week's have-nots get to pick their replacements.

It was simple enough, with David choosing Enzo, Kaysar choosing Cody, and Christmas picking Bayleigh.

But when it came to Nicole, the claws came out.

She said she’s “going to pick someone who hasn’t done it before and likes to talk about me, Janelle.”

Shot. Fired.

Janelle, the Queen of Big Brother, managed to show restraint and let Nicole off the hook.

In the diary room, Janelle said that Nicole's "nasally whiny voice" is not nice to hear, but the action intensified when Nicole tried to play off her catty comment.

She tried to say she did not mean to say her comment out loud, but Janelle heard her and called her out on it.

It wasn't quite as dramatic as it should have been, but Nicole looked scared.

With Tyler in power, he was ready to take a big swing at Kaysar, but not before he joined another alliance.

Dani heard Bayliegh and Da'Vonne in a meeting with Janelle, Kaysar, and Kevin about working together.

So, Enzo, Cody, and Dani formed an alliance that would keep BayDay in line ... or so they thought.

When it came to the safety suite, only Nicole, Memphis, Enzo, and Dani could play.

Janelle tried to secure her future by urging Memphis to win it and save her or Kaysar from the block -- something he agreed to.

Da'Vonne started to sketch everyone out when she begged for safety because she wanted a punishment.

Nicole was up first and performed terribly, finishing the competition in 15 minutes and 36 seconds.

Memphis was a force, but he stopped and rested before canceling the timer because he didn't want to win this one. He completed it in 14 minutes and 33 seconds.

Dani managed 6 minutes and 4 seconds, but Enzo managed to win with 4 minutes and 41 seconds.

Enzo picked Christmas for safety, while Janelle realized Memphis threw the competition.

At the end of the episode, Tyler nominated Janelle and Kaysar.

Yep, it sucks!

What did you think of the nominations?

Hit the comments.

Big Brother continues Wednesday on CBS.