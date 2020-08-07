Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen: It's Finally Over!!

The Bachelorette fans who were already grossed out by Becca's engagement have been wondering when she'll finally dump Garrett Yrigoyen.

Well, wonder no more!

An insider has now revealed to E! News that Becca Kufrin has ended her engagement to Garrett Yrigoyen after two years.

Like so many women before her, it looks like Becca finally realized that there was no "fixing" her man.

He is who he is.

"Becca is still very upset with Garrett's comments," the source dishes.

The insider adds: "And the controversy surrounding it."

Amidst the largest civil rights protest in history, Garrett chose to give his vocal support the very people whose escalating violence against unamred Black Americans prompted the protests.

"Their lifestyles don't mesh anymore," the insider remarks.

According to the source, "Garrett wants different things."

"And," the insider continues, "they came to a realization that they aren't compatible anymore."

As fans likely know, Becca and Garrett moved to Carlsbad, California in 2019.

However, the source notes that they are "currently living separately," something that we at THG had already mentioned this summer.

This was the case even before Becca showed up in Palm Springs alongside Hannah Ann Sluss to cheer on Tayshia Adams.

Garrett, too, has been keeping busy, spending time outdoors instead of putting his foot in his mouth on social media.

"Garrett is doing a backpacking trip in the wilderness with his buddies," the insider shares.

"And," the source adds, Garrett "is taking time for himself."

"They are trying to keep it low-key," the insider characterizes the couple's relationship.

The source explains that they are trying to keep a low tone "because they are still working things out."

"But," the insider assures, "the relationship is definitely done."

In 2018, we all learned the startling truth about who Garrett Yrigoyen truly was.

His Instagram bigotry scandal revealed that he "liked" an endless stream of vicious, hateful posts.

Garrett turned out to enjoy vile posts ridiculing the LGBTQ+ community, mocking the struggles of people of color, and more.

These were, as Reality Steve noted at the time when the story broke, not merely "political" posts.

They were so shockingly cruel and inhumane that they defied what we normally consider to be the political aisle.

Despite that, Becca, who was already engaged to Garrett, opted to stay with him. It was a stunning decision, and some fans will never see her the same way again.

Some in the Bachelor Nation seemed to follow along with Becca, temporarily "forgetting" who Garrett truly is.

Then, in June, he reminded everyone of his true colors, doing the bare minimum for the courageous Black Lives Matter protests while pouring his soul into a "Thin Blue Line" post.

When Bekah Martinez called him out for flying an authoritarian bastardization of the American Flag, he announced that she was disinvited from his home.

"Garrett is my fiance and I love him and to his core," Becca unfortunately announced in June.

"I believe that he is a good person." she stated without evidence.

"I don't align with and I don't agree with his [social media post]," Becca affirmed.

"I don't think he meant it in a malicious way," Becca claimed, choosing to see the best in a man who does not deserve it.

"I do think it was tone-deaf," she acknowledged, "and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment."

We are sure that this was a difficult decison for Becca. That said, we have to discuss the timing of it all.

Earlier this week, we discussed the fan theory that Becca would wait until at least August 5 to dump Garrett.

Why that date? That would mean that she had the Neil Lane engagement ring for two years, and was entitled to keep it.

We don't know exactly when the news of that breakup went public, but ... if she can now keep (and sell) the ring, that could explain why she didn't kick Garrett to the curb two months ago.

That said ... Becca has shaded reports of this split, yet has not claimed that any part of the reports is untrue.