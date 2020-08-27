Audrey Roloff Dragged By Fans For Mainlining, OD'ing on White Privilege

Audrey Roloff often receives criticism for things she says or does online.

Some of it is warranted, like when folks question what makes the podcast host an expert on marriage.

Some of it is unfair, like when the former Little People, Big World star simply takes her kids camping.

When it comes to the latest round of Audrey bashing and trashing, though?

We hate to say it, but: It's totally, 100% deserved.

On Wednesday, the mother of two shared a photo (above) of her and daughter Ember standing outside in the sunshine.

She then referenced a "perspective shift," citing a post/story/quote she had read elsewhere on the Internet.

The post in question is uploaded below and reads as follows:

Sometimes I just want it to stop. Talk oof COVID, protests, looting, brutality. I lose my way.

I become convinced that this "new reality" is real life.

Then I meet an 87-year old who talks of living through polio, diphtheria, Vietnam protests and yet still is enchanted with his life.

He seemed surprised when I said that 2020 must be especially challenging for him.

"No, he said slowly, looking me straight in the eyes. "I learned a long time ago to not see the world through the printed headline.

"I see the world through the people that surround me. I see the world with the realization that we love big.

"Therefore, I just choose to write my own headlines."

This, you guys, is the ultimate example of white privilege.

Audrey is saying that one sould ignore the headlines and focus on those around you -- which is VERY easy to see by someone who isn't surrounded by those in poverty.

Or who isn't surrounded by unarmed Black people getting shot by the police.

To Audrey, what happened to Jacob Blake on Sunday (the father of three was shot seven times in the back by a cop in Wisconsin) is simply a "headline" she can choose to ignore in order to live a happier existence.

To basically every African-American, however?

What happened to Jacob Blake (and George Floyd, and countless others) is a reality they live with every single day -- it makes them afraid to leave their house.

Yes, you can just "shift" your "perspective" when you're a wealthy white woman living out in the country with a lot of land.

But what you're essentially doing in this case is ignoring all the challenges and difficulties facing other people in the world who are not as fortunate as you are.

Roloff, who was slammed this summer by her own brother-in-law for her very lame response in the wake of America's social justice uprising, replied to a user who leveled this exact critique as her online.

"Ignorance is not bliss," the person wrote, hashtagging the Black Lives Matter movement in the process.

"Choosing to highlight joy and focus on gratitude does not equal ignorance," Audrey argued in her own defense.

But this is saying that one cannot do two things at once.

It's very possible to be thankful for one's own lot in life AND to realize that others out there aren't so lucky.

Roloff seems to be missing this second part entirely.

She should be gracious and then she should put that gratitude into action by helping the millions of individuals around the world who are struggling each and every day.

At the very, very least... she should continually acknowledge that these people and these situations exist.