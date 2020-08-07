Audrey and Jeremy Roloff: Suck It, Tori! We're Off to See Molly!

Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff are about to embark on a road trip.

On its own, this fact is not especially noteworthy.

However, it's impossible NOT to note at the moment for two reasons:

Rumors have been floating that Audrey and Jeremy's marriage is actually in trouble, mostly because Jeremy failed to acknowledge his wife's birthday last month. Audrey and Jeremy have reportedly been at odds with the latter's family members for several weeks now -- and yet Audrey emphasized one unexpected aspect of this upcoming vacation.

"Today we are getting ready to leave for a two week camping trip up through Washington, Idaho, and Montana!," the former TLC personality wrote to her fans.

She then surprised quite a few by adding:

"We are super excited to visit Jeremy’s sister Molly and her husband Joel up in Spokane, and then explore some of the epic lakes in Idaho and Montana!"

Molly Roloff, of course, has chosen to avoid the spotlight ever since she turned 18.

She is not a cast member on Little People, Big World, living a quiet and private life hours away from her parents instead.

Just over a month ago, Audrey and Jeremy invited a couple of friends for a July Fourth gathering.

These friends are also friends with Zach and Tori Roloff... and Jeremy's brother and sister-in-law were nowhere to be found at the party.

A few weeks later, Audrey had people over once again to celebrate her aforementioned birthday...

... and didn't invite any in-laws.

This is why we're shocked to discover that she and Jeremy will soon be making time for Molly.

But it appears as if no riff exists between Jeremy's sister and Jeremy's wife, which is something we can't say about Audrey and Jacob Roloff.

Remember in June? When Jacob harshly attacked Audrey over what he considered to be her lame response to the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent social justice protests that broke out nationwide?

After Audrey simply quoted a bible passage, Jacob encouraged people to attend rallies and donate to important causes.

“Keep marching, keep confronting, keep talking, keep educating… For a better world NOW,” he added on his Instagram Stories at the time.

Jacob then ripped "white Christian voices" who "[contribute] nothing to the movement, no call to donation, no call to action; only empty gestures and fancy platitudes."

He might as well have called Audrey out by name at the time.

Audrey hasn't really said anything in the wake of what most observers belief to be an ongoing feud between her and the Roloff.

But she could be letting her actions in this case speak louder than any words possibly can.

By announcing a planned visit to Molly, could Audrey be sending a subtle, albeit strong, message to Jacob and Tori?

Maybe. Maybe not.

This is how we're choosing to interpret it, though.