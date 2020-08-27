Anna Duggar: I'm So Glad Josh Got Fired Instead of Me!

Believe it or not, it's been over five years since the Josh Duggar sex scandals came to light.

When the world first learned that Josh molested five young girls -- four of whom were his sisters -- it was widely assumed that the Duggars' TLC show would be canceled.

And it was -- for a while.

But it wasn't long before the Duggars were back on the air with a new show -- and some new rules to follow.

The most important of which was that Josh would never again be allowed to appear on TLC.

So far, the Duggars have abided by that rule (not that they have much say in the matter).

Though he was a regular on 19 Kids and Counting, Josh has never appeared on Counting On.

Fortunately, for their financial situation, his wife and kids are sill semi-regulars on the series -- a fact for which Josh's long-suffering wife Anna Duggar is clearly very grateful.

On the most recent episode, we saw the Duggars celebrating Christmas, and fans were happy to see that Anna and her kids were included in the festivities.

No doubt some tricky editing was required to crop Josh out of the ugly sweater party at Jim Bob and Michelle's.

But clearly, Anna appreciated the effort.

“It means a lot when our family is included (on rare occasions) in the events that air on TV with Joshua’s family,” Anna captioned the above photo on Instagram.

“We had a blast celebrating Christmas with an ugly sweater party and a Christmas play!”

We know from the original photos that Josh was on hand for the occasion -- but he was nowhere to be seen on this week's episode od Counting On.

A more suitable punishment would be for Josh to be banned from all family events that are being filmed by TLC.

But hey, at least he's not still getting paid for appearing on Counting On.

We're sure the rest of the family is also glad that he no longer has anything to do with the show.

After all, the last thing this family needs is more scandals.

Back in November of 2019, Josh's place of business was raided by Homeland Security agents.

It doesn't look as though the investigation will result in any charges, but still -- it's not exactly great for publicity.

Even this week's Christmas episode was not without its controversies, as fans objected to a scene in which Jim Bob behaved "inappropriately" with one of his daughters.

Of course, it's possible that viewers are on high alert for any questionable behavior as a result of Josh's scandals.

And perhaps they should be.

Whatever the case, Anna might want to grab her TLC paychecks while she can.

After all, the Duggars are perpetually one scandal away from another cancelation.

And something tells us it won't be long before the other shoe falls ...