Amy Roloff Transforms Into Biker Babe, Causes Jaws Across Instagram to Drop

Amy Roloff is off on another motorcycle trip with fiance Chris Marek right now.

This, in and of itself, it not noteworthy.

Ever since the Little People, Big World star started dating this real estate agent, she's enjoyed jumping on a bike with him and exploring the Pacific Northwest.

Something about this latest excursion, however, has folks around the Internet talking.

It has them buzzing.

It has them staring.

It has them looking at Amy in a brand new way and likely giving Marek some virtual pats on the back for locking this babe down.

You can see what we mean and understand what we're getting out via the photo above, right?

Simply put, and with all due respect, Roloff looks absolutely smoking in her biker outfit!

"The sights of our motorcycle trip. Along the way celebrating Chris’s birthday. Just simple awesome and so beautiful of a trip," wrote Amy as a caption to the photos featured here.

For the most part in these images, Amy is rocking a black short sleeve T-shirt, blue jeans, a patterned bandana wrapped around her head and a blue scarf.

And we aren't the only ones who have taken note of her sizzling appearance.

"HOT MAMA," reads one remark under these snapshots.

"Eat your heart out, Matt!" reads another.

This second comment, of course, is a reference to Amy's husband of over 26 years and the father of her four kids.

Amy and Matt Roloff split back in 2015 and have remained on mostly solid terms ever since, working together on the family farm and starring together on Little People, Big World.

There's been very little tension between the exes... until about a year ago.

In a memoir she published several months ago, Amy accused Matt of cheating on her with Caryn Chandler -- emotionally, at the very least, if not physically.

“We had someone that worked for us for a very long time, on our farm,” Amy said at the time, refusing to cite Chandler by name.

"And I believe - this is all from my perspective -- that there was more than just friends going on. And I think that evolved to a point where that got in the way of our marriage as well."

Despite this allegation, Amy and Matt continue to spend plenty of time together as grandparents.

The former is engaged to Marek and Matt may very well soon be engaged to Chandler.

Each has definitely moved on.

But let's be frank for a moment:

Amy has probably seen all the comments praising her current look and, even if she got over Matt a long time ago and even though she's clearly in love with Marek...

... there must be some part of her that is simply basking in the glow of these compliments and some part of her that is thinking:

Look what you let get away, Matt!