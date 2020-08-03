Amy Roloff Hangs with Grandkids, Hints at End to Audrey Feud

Amy Roloff shared a pair of new photos to her Instagram account over the weekend, showing followers that she got to spend some quality time with grandkids Ember and Bode.

Typically, of course, this would not be a big deal.

Amy adores her grandchildren and it's not exactly breaking news for relatives to hang out, you know?

EXCEPT...

There have been rumors for several weeks now that Audrey Roloff doesn't really get along with her in-laws.

She celebrated her birthday last month, for example, without inviting a single person from her husband's side of the family.

We're not sure what, if anything, changed between Audrey and the Roloffs, but Amy seems pretty happy in the above photos, while writing as a caption to them:

Having a summer bbq with Chris at @jeremyroloff and @audreyroloff home and hanging out with Ember and Bode makes my heart happy.

What a wonderful and fun time.

#lovemyfamily #lovebeingagrandma #amyroloffsnextchapter #summerbbq #lovemygrandkids #allaboutfamily.

All about family, huh? Seems like Amy was trying to send a message there, don't you think?

This meet-up came weeks after Amy had a separate hangout with her other son Zach, his wife Tori, and their two children.

The actual rivalry here appears to be not so much between Audrey and her father or mother-in-law, but between Audrey and Jeremy's siblings.

As previously reported, Audrey invited friends of Zach and Tori's to spend July Fourth with her and her husband -- but did not invite Tori and Zach.

She's never really clicked with any of the Roloffs -- perhaps because she's so very religious and can often come across as so very preachy on social media -- and this feud has only been ramped up over the summer.

For what reason?

Mostly, it seems because Audrey quoted the bible in response to the Black Lives Matter movement...

... and has been summarily slammed for taking such passive action in the midst of such an important cultural moment.

After Audrey, who runs a Christian podcast and blog, reposted her brother's video a little while back about unity during the George Floyd protests... Jacob called the clip "police propaganda” and said it was “not activism."

He also took issue with "Christian voices" who [contribute] nothing to the movement, no call to donation, no call to action; only empty gestures and fancy platitudes."

Anyone remotely familiar with this family didn't have to think twice to know to whom Jacob was referring here.

Elsewhere, Jacob recently called out Audrey and Jeremy's apparent support for Donald Trump.

“I, too, am embarrassed to be related to Trump voters," Tweeted Jacob at one point.

From there, Isabel took what seemed like a jab at Audrey on her Instagram Story.

"You’re only as pretty as you treat people," she wrote.