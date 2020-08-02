90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle Claims Wife and Son are Missing After Vicious Fight, Restraining Order

As previously detailed, Paul Staehle and Karine Martins got into such a huge fight this week that police were called to their home.

Sadly, to 90 Day Fiance viewers who are familiar with this couple, such an incident does not come as a surprise.

It's been well-documented just how volatile these two are in their marriage.

This may come as a shock, however:

Paul now claims his wife and son have gone missing.

On Friday, the 37-year old TLC personaliity posted a video that featured him weariing ahospital wearing a mask and waiting for test results and saying:

“Karine took off with Pierre and I don’t know where they are."

Staehle added that his neighbors called to alert him that she got into a car with their 16-month-old son -- with no car seat.

Paul revealed that he had messaged the Brazil native’s mother, who was “worried for her safety” and “wants to get a hold of her," but Martins’ phone was turned off.

On Thursday evening, Staehle's Instagram Live depicted the couple being interviewed by masked police in Kentucky.

According to Paul, their couple's ugly confrontation started when he looked over at Karine and saw her communicating with a Brazilian attorney.

He said the topic of the heated conversation was "child support and divorce."

In thsi new video, meanwhile, Staehle posted that he had tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease and was being treated, insisting that he has “never cheated on my wife."

Two hours later, he alleged that Martins had been granted a “full restraining order” against him.

“I’m not allowed to be around her or my son, within 500 feet of them at all,” he said, sharing photos of the paperwork, which claimed that there was a weapon involved and that he was “armed and dangerous."

Based on the order of protection -- which Paul himself shared via Instagram -- Karine made a multitude of serious allegations.

She claimed her husband “pushed” her “to the floor,” and is “holding” her green card and other documents from her.

“I am not allowed to leave the house, he monitors my phone, he has cameras around the house and he can see through his phone who arrives who leaves.

"He threatens to take our son Pierre away if I ever leave,” she told the police.

In these same documents, Martins says that Paul -- who previously accused Karine of taking Pierre away from him in December -- posts footage of her on social media against her will.

She adds that she has no access to the couple’s finances and alleges Paul will not allow her to start on birth control. Yikes.

“I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned [sic] away from him,” reads Karine’s statement, which also says of her husband:

"I am even afraid to go back to Brazil now because he can go to Brazil and hurt us... [I do] not want any contact with him."

On Saturday, Staehle -- who appeared on season 1 of the TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with Martins in 2017 and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019 -- returned to social media to reveal that he was “really upset right now” because he’d been visited by the sheriff’s department.

“They are looking for Karine,” he said. “Karine is missing, they don’t know where she’s at.”

“I’m very scared for her and the child, as was the sheriff that was here,” he added.

“If anybody sees her please contact the Jefferson County sheriff’s department."

The couple welcomed their son in March of 2019 after suffering two miscarriages.

As for the VERY troubling allegations Karine outlined in her restraining order?

Wrote the Kentucky native said in a since-deleted Instagram Live video that was saved by blogger John Yates:

These things on here — I know Karine’s mad at me, [but] I do not think she said these lies. I don’t think she knows what was written. I honestly do not think so, I really don’t. I’m in shock.

So whoever went down there with her, decided to go and write all this down.

I’m getting a lawyer and when we’re in court, I want a court-ordered translator there to translate everything that’s in the sworn statement to her so that Karine understands what was said and see Karine’s reaction in court.

And at that point, I really want to go after the person that did this. I know me and Karine have had [many] over the last four years, this is not a thing she would say.

She would never say anything like this about me.