Why Hasn't Larissa Lima Been Deported?

90 Day Fiance fans know what Larissa Lima does for a living, but many wonder why she has not been deported -- and when that may be.

Larissa is one of the franchise's most polarizing stars. Her biggest fans and harshest critics alike want to know what's going on.

Very simply, the answer is that it may just be a matter of time.

Because of multiple aspects of the fallout from Larissa's marriage to Colt Johnson, there are real fears that she could be deported back to Brazil.

But some fans who believe that this is what she deserves wonder why it hasn't happened yet.

To understand Larissa's very complicated situation, we have to lay out everything that we know.

Larissa and Colt met online. Colt pursued Larissa. More htan once, she grew frustrated and temporarily blocked him.

Eventually, they met and decided to get engaged ... which led them to file for a K-1 visa and, of course, to appear on 90 Day Fiance in 2018.

On the show, Larissa's strong personality and desire for material things made a negative first impression upon viewers and made it easy for her to receive the "villain edit."

Colt's mother, Debbie, cried after their first in-person meeting.

With all of Larissa's desires and emotions stealing the screen every time, it was easy to overlook things about Colt.

The general fan consensus about Colt tends to be that, regardless of how people feel about Larissa, he is weird and possibly a creep.

Colt is known to have an expensive porn habit. And, in December 2018, he allegedly cheated with multiple Instagram side pieces.

On screen, however, Colt tends to spend most of his time saying a few things and then sitting back and watching Larissa's temper flare with a look of smugness.

Larissa's most iconic line, "who is against the queen will DIE!," came out of a fight with one of Colt's relatives.

Since then, other stars have referred to her as "The Queen" in reference to this.

It has become something of a catchphrase and a meme when fans discuss her.

(Yes, she even had the line on a cake)

We do not know much about the details of Larissa's first arrest, which took place in June of 2018.

At the time, Colt expressed regret about whatever had transpired. The two were married and went on with their lives.

However, in November of that year, Larissa alarmed her thousands of followers with a series of frantic Instagram messages.

Apparently, she and Colt had argued, resulting in her locking herself in the bathroom while being very upset.

Colt, for whatever reason, decided that the best way to "calm" her would be to shut off her phone service.

Obviously, this sent Larissa into an absolute panic.

Still able to access social media, she changed her Instagram bio and her username and left multiple comments pleading for help.

Locked within her bathroom, she begged her followers to reach out to Colt and tell him to turn her phone back on.

We can only imagine the fear running through her at that moment.

Someone -- possibly someone who knew her personally -- contacted authorities.

Police busted down the door to their home and, instead of arresting Colt, took Larissa into custody.

Colt later went on to explain that by state law, when there is a domestic disturbance call, one partner must be arrested.

(This of course helps avoid a situation where police visit a couple, hear that everything is fine, and leave only to get another call an hour later after an abuser kills their partner)

What Colt has never confirmed is what he said to police to make sure that Larissa was the one carted away.

Even after that, Larissa tried to look on the positive side.

Unfortunately, her desire to put a positive spin on things was interrupted by Colt's apparent Instagram affair.

She discovered that he was allegedly exchanging flirtatious messages and photos with women, which is said to be how Colt's dick pic leaked.

It was only weeks after Larissa called out Colt for this behavior that they had their final fight.

This was also their worst fight.

Late on the night of Janary 10, 2019, Larissa shocked and horrified fans with by sharing this glimpse of herself.

According to Larissa, Colt had been tormenting her -- allegedly for hours -- despite her pleas for him to stop.

She says that this is why she finally lashed out to try to drive him away.

On Instagram, Larissa tearfully confessed to having scratched his lip in the process, something that she admitted to regretting.

Colt indirectly shared an image of his lip, a photo that was sent to and then posted by 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates.

Larissa had already fled the house. The next day, she was arrested.

That same day, January 11, Colt filed for divorce ... but not before emptying a shared account of all but $38.

Larissa also accused Colt of keeping a number of her belongings and, later, of deactivating her phone by reporting it as "stolen" even though she was paying for the phone plan.

Fortunately, Larissa was able to stay with her friend, Carmen Nys.

Unfortunately, not only was her marriage over, but this time, Colt decided to press charges.

In May, weeks after finalizing her divorce from Colt, Larissa went to trial.

Reports about the proceedings were complicated, though some outlets chose to try to simplify things.

Larissa herself explained that she had not been found guilty of domestic battery, but that the court required her to do community service and take domestic violence prevention classes.

Larissa fulfilled her obligations, but even the reduced charge of "disorderly conduct" was a black mark against her continued legal residence.

Worse for her, however, was that Colt withdrew his affidavit of support.

The document, part of his K-1 visa application, was essentially a promise to financially support his then-fiancee.

Where did this leave Larissa?

Still crashing with her friend, unable to work, without the money that she had made during 90 Day Fiance, and with prospects looking slim.

A looming deportation to Brazil seemed inevitable.

However, Larissa did manage to get a work visa.

This legally allows her to work in the US, which meant that she could do more 90 Day Fiance (without Colt, filmed in 2019).

Additionally, she has been raking in tens of thousands of dollars from Cameos -- custom videos made to order for paying fans.

But a work visa is not the same as a green card or a spousal visa.

This means that the clock is still ticking and that, technically, Larissa could be deported at any moment.

However, it is expected that the process may take years -- provided that she stays out of trouble.

The good news on that front is that Larissa does not actually seem to be a magnet for trouble.

Drama? Absolutely. But it is our understanding that Larissa has no pattern of arrests outside of her relationship with Colt.

In the meantime, she is not the only woman who has dated Colt who has accused him of manipulation and psychological torment.

That said, if Larissa truly wishes to remain in the United States indefinitely, no number of Cameos are going to guarantee her stay.

She may very likely have to get married, and to anticipate a great deal of scrutiny when she does.

The thing is that those of us who watch and follow Larissa know that she'll never marry purely for a green card. She's way, way too passionate for that. And if she weren't, she wouldn't have batted an eye at Colt's cheating.

Larissa has been dating Eric Nichols off and on since February 2019.

Younger, more independent, and hotter than Colt, he struck fans as being a total upgrade.

But as much as fans of the couple love seeing them together, it looks like Larissa will not be marrying him.

In 2019, Larissa asked her followers where they might recommend that she live in the US.

She had specifications -- she doesn't want to live in the middle of nowhere, she wants a place that's neither too hot nor too cold.

In June and July of 2020, Larissa then confirmed to her fans that yes, she plans to leave Vegas behind.

That will very likely mean leaving her beloved Erickee behind, as well.

Breakups are part of life. Not all of them end with screaming, tears, and arrests.

We have no doubt that Larissa will find new people to date no matter where she chooses to live.

But will she find someone to love and marry, all before her luck runs out on remaining in the US? We'll keep our fingers crossed.