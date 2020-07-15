What is Zach Roloff's Net Worth?

Alright, folks, let's do this.

To be fair, we don't love delving into the personal business of a celebrity in the manner in which we're about to do with Zach Roloff.

HOWEVER...

... we continually receive questions about every last detail of the Little People, Big World cast.

Curious viewers want to know when they might expand their immediate families; when the show will return; and, yes, how much the members of the Roloff make on an annual basis.

We've already gone through this exercise with Zach's brother, Jeremy, so we might as well go ahead and do the same with this popular father of two.

We'll start here: Zach has been a regular cast member since the debut of Little People, Big World in 2015. That's 14 seasons and 219 episodes!

He started on the series when he was 14 years old, so the money Zach earned until he was 18 may have gone to his parents.

Or perhaps Matt and Amy set up some sort of trust for their teenage child at the time; we have no idea.

As for how much these paychecks would have been for?

In the past, reality TV producer Terrence Michael told E! News that families such as the Roloffs earn about 10% of each episode's budget.

For example, if it costs $250,000 to film an episode, the family earns $25,000 -- and they split that amount among themselves.

Now... we don't know how much it costs TLC to shoot each installment of Little People, Big World.

But we do know that Jacob, Audrey and Jeremy have all departed the show since its premiere, meaning Zach and wife Tori very likely split a larger slice of the financial pie as a result.

Outside of filming, Zach doesn't host a podcast and he's never released a memoir.

He loves to play soccer and hang out with his kids, but he has also been known to serve as one of the tour guides for the family farm's Golden Pass Private Tours, which cost $300 per ticket.

Zach probably takes home some percentage of this amount as well.

During pumpkin season, when the property is a hot spot for tourist, such a side hustle can really pay off.

Overall, CelebrityNetWorth.com estimates that Zach Roloff is worth $300,000.

This is far more than the average American, of course, and you'll never hear Zach complain.

But it is worth noting that the net worth of Matt Roloff and the net worth of Amy Roloff are both far greater than that of their son.

Makes sense, right? Those two run a business and both have also written multiple books.

Zach and Tori, conversely, seem content to just sit back and spend time as a family.

They're not trying to get crazy rich. Just to live within their means and keep their lives as simple as possible.

Sort of makes us love them even more, you know?