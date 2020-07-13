What Does Meri Brown Do For a Living?

At this point, it's very clear what Meri Brown does a near-daily basis via Instagram:

She makes subtle, yet pointed, references to the end of her marriage.

But what does the veteran Sister Wives star do when she's away from the computer?

That is to ask, what does Meri Brown actually do for a living?

This question has become more prominent of late due to rumors that Meri is actually bankrolling her entire family.

TLC viewers, of course, are aware that Meri has co-starred on this reality show since its very first episode -- but she isn't number-one on the call sheet.

She must be making money in other ways, as well, if she's really helping husband Kody and his other spouses get by, right?

Yes.

For starters, Meri owns a bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, in Utah.

She actually asked Janelle, Christine and Robyn to contribute to the endeavor many years ago -- but these Sister Wives declined at the time, probably to their current chagrin.

These days?

The establishment is a cerified hit -- it was was named Best County Inn in Utah for two years in a row and has five stars on TripAdvisor -- and Meri is the primary stakeholder in the business.

The bed and breakfast had too shut down for several weeks due too COVID-19, but it just reopened last week.

"You've been asking, and I'm excited to finally announce that my B&B Lizzie’s Heritage Inn is re-opening (with restrictions) as of Tuesday July 7!" wrote Meri a few days ago.

"Please be sure to check out www.lizziesheritageinn.com for all the guidlines and policies as we continue to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19, and to make your travel reservations...

"We're so excited to once again open our doors to you!"

Brown has multiple streams of revenue, though. She's all about diversification.

As you may already know, Brown is an online retailer for clothing brand LuLaRoe. She often hosts Facebook Live sessions (with over 100,000 viewers!) during which she promotes this apparel.

Just how well has Meri done in this sales role?

Brown has often earned free cruise vacations due to her impressive numbers.

In January of 2019, however, the State of Washington sued LuLaRoe founders Mark Stidham and DeAnne Brady, alleging they were running an illegal pyramid scheme.

While Meri may be raking it in as a saleswoman, most individuals associated with the brand are not getting paid -- and even losing money in their role as online marketers.

The lawsuit also alleges the company has been making misleading income claims, along other shady activities.

If the lawsuit brings down LuLaRoe, Meri could soon be out of a job.

Thankfully, though, as outlined above, she would only be out of one job.

The bed and breakfast isn't going anywhere any time soon... and TLC may very well renew Sister Wives for another season.

We're still awaiting confirmation on that development, however, but one thing remains certain:

Unlike her selfish and sucky spiritual husband, Meri has made sound financial decisions and continues to excel in the world of business.