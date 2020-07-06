Vinny Guadagnino Goes OFF on Angelina Pivarnick: No One Likes You! You Have No Fans!

If you're one of the people who feels like recent seasons of Jersey Shore Family Vacation have been a bit lacking in the drama department, we have some very good news.

Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick are at it again, and this time, the spat looks to be much more severe than the usual flirtatious back-and-forth we're accustomed to from these two.

In order to understand the significance of this latest battle, a little background information is necessary ...

As you may recall, Pivarnick was just barely a part of Jersey Shore's original run.

In fact, she was probably best remembered for using Hefty bags as luggage and quitting the show every time the going got tough.

The other castmates seemed to have no problem with Angelina's decision to step away from the spotlight.

Some might say they frequently and strongly encouraged her to do so.

(You might remember the famous scene in which Jenni Farley offered Angelina two options - leave the house, or "get your ass beat.")

But the absence of Sammi Giancola left a vacuum in the Jersey Shore family that Angeliners was more than happy to fill.

For a while, the arrangement worked out.

Family Vacation was a bit more subdued than the original iteration of Shore, and Angelina injected a much needed element of chaos into the proceedings.

As the series went on, her role increased, and by the time Angelina married Chris Larangeira in November of last year, she'd attained star status.

And that's when it all came tumbling down.

The unholy trinity of Snooki, JWoww, and Deena gave a speech at Angelina's wedding that might have crossed the line in terms of good taste, but let's face it:

Nothing about Angelina is in good taste.

Pivarnick got upset (some would say she overreacted) and she essentially killed the Jersey Shore franchise as we know it by claiming that she'd been victimized by her co-star's bullying.

Friggin' Snooki quit the show as a result of the backlash, and it now looks as though JWoww will follow suit.

A new season of Jersey Shore has already been announced, but fans are already bracing themselves for a dull, uneventful farewell season.

In other words, the newcomer effed everything up, which is probably why Vinny is so pissed at her this week.

“Omg Angelina shut up. I liked it better when your Twitter was deleted,” Guadagnino replied to a recent tweet of Angelina's in which she announced her return to Twitter.

Yes, she didn't even tag him or say anything offensive - dude just really dislikes her that much these days.

“It was NEVER deleted, sweetie pie. Just do yourself a favor and learn how to talk to the QUEEN of Staten Island!!!” Pivarnick responded.

“[You] are a peasant, and I am your ruler. Get that straight, and we shall be good. Whoever messes [wit] the queen shall face consequences.”

She seemed to think the two of them were having a little fun with each other, but it seems the whole thing was deadly serious to Vinny.

"A queen with 70 followers?” he replied.

“It’s a glitch [you] moron. Get it together. And for your info, a queen can have zero followers and still be better than your lunatic ass," she responded.

(In fairness to Angelina, that does seem to have been a glitch. She's currently at 217,000 followers).

The exchange ended there, but we don't have to use our imaginations to figure out how Vinny feels about his fellow Staten Island native and what she's done to the franchise he helped build.

“The crowd forgot about everything that happened,” Guadagnino said of the infamous wedding speech at the time.

“At this point, it’s just Angelina that is dragging this thing along and really upset.”

Yeah, for Angelina, it might be all fun and games.

But we get the impression that Vinny is genuinely pissed about everything that's transpired in the past few months.