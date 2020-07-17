Victoria Fuller & Chris Soules: "Madly In Love," Says Kelley Flanagan

Like the year 2020, Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor might be part of a vast global conspiracy designed to drive us all insane.

The season itself was boring at best, flat-out irritating at worst -- and yet, in the months since filming wrapped, the principal players have gotten up to all sorts of unexpected and entertaining shenanigans.

Kelley Flanagan, Peter Weber on July 4

The most surprising twist, of course, is the fact that Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are in love and planning to move to New York together.

But there have been other surprising developments along the way, as well, including the friendship between Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett -- and the out-of-the-blue romance between two controversial Bachelor Nation stars.

We're talking, of course, about the relationship between Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller.

Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller

This might be what the kids call a "hot take," but Chris and Victoria both appear to be decent people who have had the misfortune of making some questionable decisions in the public eye.

But because The Bachelor is basically the professional wrestling version of dating, both have been cast as evil supervillains, and their relationship is viewed by many as an early sign of the End Times.

First the virus hits, then the hated reality stars hook up, then the second spike wipes us all out -- we're pretty sure that's how the Book of Revelation goes.

Victoria Fuller Underwear Photo

We kid, but seriously, from the way some folks reacted to the Chris/Victoria relationship, you would think these two were planning to launch a puppy-kicking business.

We live in the weirdest of times.

Anyway, Peter and Kelley sat down with Entertainment Tonight this week for their first in-depth interview since making it official.

Victoria Fuller on the Farm

They mostly talked about their own relationship, of course, but they also took some time to discuss Victoria and Chris,.

"I've talked to her a little bit," Flanagan said of Fuller.

"I mean, I'm happy for them. Good for them." 

Flanagan revealed that it was former Bachelor contestant Kelsey Weir -- who, like Chris, is an Iowa resident -- who introduced the two.

Peter and Kelley (The Bachelor)

"I think Kelsey may have had a connection with Chris, and put them in contact," Flanagan shared.

"I think everything's great and everything's working out, and I think she's madly in love with him. Good for both of them. That makes me happy." 

Peter was similarly encouraging in his comments and had nothing but kind things to say about Chris:

Kelley Flanagan on Instagram

"I really like Chris. I met him a couple of times and he's a really good dude, so I'm really happy for the both of them," he said.

Well, it's great that everyone's so happy for these two -- especially Kelley.

It can't be easy to praise the woman who slept with your boyfriend after he dumped you on national TV!

