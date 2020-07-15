Tyra Banks to Take Over as Host of Dancing with the Stars ... Why Though

Tom Bergeron is out.

Erin Andrews is out.

And Tyra Banks is now officially in.

The day after ABC confirmed Bergeron and Andrews had both been fired from their roles on Dancing with the Stars, the network has confirmed that Banks will takeover the former's spot.

Tyra will also serve as an executive producer of the series.

One of the better-known models in American history, Banks is best known to reality television viewers for having also hosted and produced America's Next Top Model for many years.

Said Banks in a statement:

"I’ve been a fan of 'DWTS' since its beginning ...

"The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.

"Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."

Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, also chimed in on this change as follows:

Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting ‘AFV’ to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ – we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make ‘Dancing’ a success.

As we gear up for the show’s 29th season, we can’t wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our ‘Dancing’ stage.

Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark

Her fresh take on America’s favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a ‘Smize’ to fans everywhere.

Bergeron had anchored the reality dance competition alongside a variety of co-hosts since its premiere in 2005.

Andrews joined Bergeron as a co-host in 2014.

In a somewhat awkward development, Bergeron was the one to tell the public that he was being replaced.

"Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," he Tweeted.

"It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made.

"That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Andrews later jumped in with a Tweet that read:

"Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons. Those years wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges.

"I will always cherish my days on set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels."

ABC and BBC Studios finally announced Bergeron and Andrews' departures from the show themselves on Monday, saying in a joint statement:

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family.

"As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success."

Was Bergeron let go due to some of his critical statements against the show?

Or is the network just looking to diversify?

We'll likely never have the ful answer.

But here is how General Manager of BBC Studios' LA Productions Valerie Bruce summed up the switch...

Tyra Banks is an icon whose powerful presence, trademark confidence, and industry-leading achievements inspire us.

We are proud to partner with ABC to welcome her as the new host of Dancing with the Stars.

This represents a landmark moment in our 28 seasons producing Dancing with the Stars as we take this iconic show in a new creative direction.

We offer our sincere thanks to Tom and Erin, whom we will always consider part of the Dancing with the Stars family.