Tori Roloff Responds to Worried Fans Regarding Jackson's Legs: My Son is Doing Fine!

Tori Roloff has responded to an Instagram follower who is worried about the reality star's son.

Thankfully, for a change, the Little People, Big World cast member wasn't parent-shamed or blamed for potentially harming her three-year old child in any way.

Instead, a fan was just legitimately concerned about Jackson.

Over the weekend, you see, Tori posted an adorable family photo of herself, her husband and her two kids, Jackson and Lilah.

The caption was filled with nothing but hashtags #babylilahray #babyjroloff #zandtpartyoffour and #storyofzachandtori.

At least one astute observer, though, took a long leg at Jackson's stance and remarked as follows:

“Great pic … I can’t help to notice Jackson’s legs. They look like [they] are curving even more.

"Is he in pain[?] Is there a way to correct [this] while he is young? Just asking out of concern.”

Jackson, of course, was diagnosed with Achondroplasia at birth.

This is the most common form of dwarfism and is the same type that afflicts his father, his sister and his paternal grandparents.

Thankfully, Jackson hasn't suffered from any real health ailments as a result of this condition.

However, due to his short arms and legs, enlarged head, and average-sized trunk... Jackson is more susceptible to various medical problems than most other kids his age.

Hence this follower's concern, and hence Tori's calm response.

Roloff didn't take offense to the inquiry, she just provided the following status update:

“He’s actually popping his hip here with some sass. It exaggerates the bowing. He is in no pain [what] so ever.”

Yay! We're so glad to hear that!

Upon learning that Lilah was also gonna be a dwarf, Tori expressed some concern of her own.

"We got lucky with jackson... he's very blessed," Tori said this spring on an episode of her family's reality show, knocking on wood and saying that their firstborn has been perfectly happy and healthy to date.

"Now we're rolling the dice. [Are we gonna be that lucky] again?" Tori wondered.

Thus far, the answer has been yes.

Lilah appears to be in tip top shape, according to Tori's latest update -- and now we can breathe a sigh of relief that the same can be said of her brother.

In October of 2019, Tori shared her “biggest challenge” as a mom to a little person.

“I think my biggest fear is him being treated younger than he is.

"He is completely capable, and I never want him to think he can’t do something because I do it for him,” she wrote to a fan on Instagram.

A month later, Tori and Zach welcomed their second child, Lilah Ray, who also was diagnosed with dwarfism while in utero.

The couple shared how they felt about the news during the April 7 episode of Little People, Big World.

“Me, as a mother, I’m scared to raise a daughter in general. It’s just because girls can be mean,” Tori said on air.

“But then also, adding dwarfism to the mix makes things just a little more complicated.

"Now being even more ingrained in the dwarf community, I’ve seen so many kids that are struggling when they’re young, and we lucked out with [Jackson].”