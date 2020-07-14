Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews: BOTH Fired by Dancing with the Stars!

Dancing with the Stars will look very different this fall.

Due to the coronavirus and social-distancing guidelines and questions over how contestants will get close enough to each other to actually jive or quickstep?

Yes.

But also because neither Tom Bergeron nor Erin Andrews will be back as hosts of the beloved reality show.

Bergeron broke the news of his own ousting on Twitter Monday night, saying he's been told by producers that he won't help anchor Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” Bergeron wrote, taking the high road and adding:

“It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made.

"That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

ABC and BBC Studios later confirmed both the departures of Bergeron AND Andrews from the show, saying in a joint statement provided:

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family.

"As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success."

This message added of Andrews, who also covers college football for ABC and ESPN:

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom.

"Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Bergeron has hosted the reality dance competition alongside a variety of co-hosts since its premiere in 2005.

Andrews joined Bergeron as a co-host in 2014.

Prior to Dancing with the Stars, Bergeron hosted Hollywood Squares and America's Funniest Home Videos.

He appeared on the latest season of The Masked Singer as well, performing on the Fox singing competition as the Taco.

As of now, Dancing with the Stars is scheduled to air on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

No word yet on any format changes, however, that we'd have to imagine are on tap because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No word yet on any potential replacements for Bergeron and/or Andrews, either.

In June, though, The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe was announced to be a contestant in the upcoming season.

Andrews has not yet commented on her firing.

