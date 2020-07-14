Thomas Ravenel Welcomes Third Child! Baby, Random Ex Heather Mascoe Are Doing Fine!

As we reported earlier this year, disgraced former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel knocked up a much younger woman.

Now, that woman - who is very much his ex - has given birth to his child.

The widely reviled former reality star and washed up ex-politician spoke to The Daily Mail about the good news.

"We’ve named him Jonathan Jackson Ravenel," Thomas announced to the celebrity gossip tabloid.

"And," he divulged, "he was born by C-section." The mother, as we previously reported, is Heather Mascoe (below).

Ravenel, as fans know by now, has two children by his previous ex, Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis.

Thomas revealed that his son was born "on June 29." The baby was born weighing "7lbs 4oz."

Additionally, he shared that his son's body length was "20.25 inches long,”

Speaking on behalf of himself and of his ex, Thomas told the tabloid: “We are both very happy."

"Heather is a phenomenal mom," he expressed.

"And," he revealed, "they’re both doing well."

"t’s kind of difficult to explain to [the kids]," Thomas admitted, referring to his young children, Kensie and Saint.

"You know, 'This is your half-brother different mothers, same father,'” the 57-year-old Bravo star explained.

That doesn't sound very complicated to us, but each child is different.

“They were a little confused." Thomas, who was also in a long-term relationship with Ashley Jacobs, characterized.

"In the end," he shared, "I just told them, 'You’ll understand when you’re older!’"

"But they’ve FaceTimed with the baby," Thomas revealed, "and they’re very excited to meet him."

'They’re getting ready to spend the week with their mother," Thomas shared with the tabloid.

"So," he added, "we’re hoping they’ll meet him after that."

It's an amazing feeling to get to meet your baby sibling for the first time.

Even if your dad is Thomas Ravenel.

Thomas also confirmed that he and his new baby mama, Heather, are exes. In other words, they banged for a short period in their lives and this happened as a result.

"That’s how I’d put our relationship, really good friends,” Thomas assessed.

“She’s happy," he added, "and I’m happy."

Thomas did divulge that he never personally informed Kathryn, the mother of his first two children, of the news.

Instead, he confirmed, he allowed his attorney to ferry the life-changing news to Kathryn just three months ago.

Not exactly what we'd call amicable co-parenting, but not exactly what we'd call a surprise, given the source.

If he is accurately portraying the timeline, that means that we here at THG reported the news before Kathryn had been informed.

Oops.

Anyway, back to the joyous topic at hand, "yes, we had a beautiful baby boy,” Heather confirmed in a post of her own on her private Instagram.

She revealed a photo of herself, Thomas, and baby Jackson in the delivery room.

She shared that they will be calling him by his middle name. It's a good name.

“Jonathan Jackson Ravenel aka Jackson," she confirmed.

"He’s beautiful and a good baby," Heather gushed, and she seems to be genuinely in a good place with it all.

Despite being exes with Ravenel, she added:

"We feel very blessed."

Thomas is a controversial figure for many reasons, not the least of which being his alarming criminal record.

He was arrested following allegations of a sexual assault against his family's former nanny.

Ultimately, he entered a plea of guilty for the attack after striking a deal in which he would serve no time.

Speaking of people with interesting backgrounds, Mascoe, a 38-year-old nurse and mother of two (now three) has had a brush with the law herself.

She was arrested in 2014 when her ex Leo Chiagkouris accused her of fraudulently running up bills on his credit card.

The charges were subsequently dropped, and the case dismissed.

Thomas has not only run afoul of the law, but pretty much everyone else in his life, personally and professionally.

Ravenel's alarming and frankly boorish behavior was repeatedly off-putting to his Southern Charm castmates.

This included his alleged friends, who witnessed his "dark side" on multiple occassions.

A rude man happy to share his abhorrent opinions on social media to anyone who will listen, Thomas is a divisive figure.

Hopefully he turns that around for the sake of his children.