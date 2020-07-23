The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Forced to Film During the Pandemic?

For months, we've known the plans for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13, but they have been unable to film due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, filming has begun -- and despite production taking many precautions, fans are worried about the risk to the cast and crew.

TMZ reports that The Real Housewives of Atlanta resumed in-person filming this week.

They did so only after implementing a thorough safety plan.

This strategy to minimize risks of COVID-19 exposure and infection will remain in place as filming on Season 13 continues.

According to production sources, everyone on set -- from the cast to the crew members -- get daily temperature checks before filming.

Anyone displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, or with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, is barred from filming.

While that is hardly fullproof on its own, it's a good start.

Knowing that someone could potentially transmit COVID-19 despite passing this, they are implementing additional measures.

Bravo intends to film the Housewives in more outdoor locations than usual, as the virus is more easily transmitted through the air while indoors.

That is a bit of a double-edged sword in a Georgia summer, but that's why the ladies are paid the big bucks, we suppose.

For obvious reasons, the intention is to keep the Housewives away from larger gatherings and crowds.

Instead, their interactions should be limited to their immediate family members whenever possible.

That is a rule by which we should all be abiding.

Only the most essential crew members, which includes camera people, hair and makeup, and boom mic operators -- will be around the Housewives.

Even then, they will only be around them when absolutely necessary.

Sometimes, you might have a makeup person loiter behind the cameras in case they need to touch up a star. That seems unlikely, now.

Another obvious step is for the production crew to wera N95 masks.

According to TMZ's report, everyone behind the camera will be wearing a mask while working.

It is unclear if any of the Housewives or guests will wear masks. Our guess? Masks may show up, but not as a standard thing on the Housewives.

Unfortunately, Georgia is in a very complicated place right now when it comes to the pandemic response.

At the city level, Atlanta's mayor is mandating common sense precautions.

Georgia's widely reviled Governor, Brian Kemp, is suing Atlanta's mayor to prevent these measures, in a bizarre bid to condemn Georgians to infection.

As for the cast, most fans already know that we will be seeing Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, and Kenya Moore return.

New cast members will include Drew Sidora, an actress.

Another new cast member witll be YouTube personality LaToya Ali.

The big question remains whether NeNe Leakes will return to the franchise.

TMZ notes that it sounds like she is still in negotiations ... even though filming is underway.

One piece of truly good news for fans disappointed by Season 12's Reunion special is that this one will be filmed in person, albeit with the same precautions that we just discussed.