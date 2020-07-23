The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Forced to Film During the Pandemic?

by at .

For months, we've known the plans for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13, but they have been unable to film due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, filming has begun -- and despite production taking many precautions, fans are worried about the risk to the cast and crew.

Kenya Moore Stands with Cynthia Bailey

TMZ reports that The Real Housewives of Atlanta resumed in-person filming this week.

They did so only after implementing a thorough safety plan.

This strategy to minimize risks of COVID-19 exposure and infection will remain in place as filming on Season 13 continues.

NeNe Leakes vs Kenya Moore at a Party

According to production sources, everyone on set -- from the cast to the crew members -- get daily temperature checks before filming.

Anyone displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, or with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, is barred from filming.

While that is hardly fullproof on its own, it's a good start.

Kandi Burruss Says "I'm Embedded In Your Brain!"

Knowing that someone could potentially transmit COVID-19 despite passing this, they are implementing additional measures.

Bravo intends to film the Housewives in more outdoor locations than usual, as the virus is more easily transmitted through the air while indoors.

That is a bit of a double-edged sword in a Georgia summer, but that's why the ladies are paid the big bucks, we suppose.

Porsha Williams with the Selfie

For obvious reasons, the intention is to keep the Housewives away from larger gatherings and crowds.

Instead, their interactions should be limited to their immediate family members whenever possible.

That is a rule by which we should all be abiding.

NeNe Leakes Appears to SPIT

Only the most essential crew members, which includes camera people, hair and makeup, and boom mic operators -- will be around the Housewives.

Even then, they will only be around them when absolutely necessary.

Sometimes, you might have a makeup person loiter behind the cameras in case they need to touch up a star. That seems unlikely, now.

Yovanna Momplaisir at the Season 12 Reunion

Another obvious step is for the production crew to wera N95 masks.

According to TMZ's report, everyone behind the camera will be wearing a mask while working.

It is unclear if any of the Housewives or guests will wear masks. Our guess? Masks may show up, but not as a standard thing on the Housewives.

Kenya Moore Speaks to Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey

Unfortunately, Georgia is in a very complicated place right now when it comes to the pandemic response.

At the city level, Atlanta's mayor is mandating common sense precautions.

Georgia's widely reviled Governor, Brian Kemp, is suing Atlanta's mayor to prevent these measures, in a bizarre bid to condemn Georgians to infection.

Porsha Williams Roasts Eva's Boobs

As for the cast, most fans already know that we will be seeing Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, and Kenya Moore return.

New cast members will include Drew Sidora, an actress.

Another new cast member witll be YouTube personality LaToya Ali.

NeNe Leakes Says Eff Kenya and Her Bad Skin, Okay?

The big question remains whether NeNe Leakes will return to the franchise.

TMZ notes that it sounds like she is still in negotiations ... even though filming is underway.

One piece of truly good news for fans disappointed by Season 12's Reunion special is that this one will be filmed in person, albeit with the same precautions that we just discussed.

The Real Housewives of Instagram RANKED: Which Star is Most Popular?
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags:

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Photos

Yovanna Momplaisir at the Season 12 Reunion
NeNe Leakes Speaks to the Camera About the Greece Trip
Kenya Moore Speaks to Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey
Kandi Burruss Listens Sympathetically
Kenya Moore Stands with Cynthia Bailey
NeNe Leakes Says Eff Kenya and Her Bad Skin, Okay?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Quotes

[to Kenya Moore] You best hope nothing happens to me, because you might not have a job. I'm your storyline. I sustain your career . . . I built you, so stop playing games.

Apollo Nida

[to Kenya Moore] "You a sneaky, trifling slut."

Phaedra Parks

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Videos

Porsha Williams Arrested Seeking Justice for Breonna Taylor: WATCH
Porsha Williams Arrested Seeking Justice for Breonna Taylor: WATCH
NeNe Leakes EXPLODES at Kenya Moore During Kandi Burruss' Baby Shower!
NeNe Leakes EXPLODES at Kenya Moore During Kandi Burruss' Baby Shower!
NeNe Leakes: I Hate These Bishes! Bring Back Kim Zolciak!
NeNe Leakes: I Hate These Bishes! Bring Back Kim Zolciak!