The Ellen DeGeneres Show Under Investigation Due to Workplace Complaints: Report

by at .

What seemed like an impossibility just a short while ago may now become a reality.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show could actually get canceled.

Ellen DeGeneres on Her Set

According to Variety, the program has become the subject of an internal investigation by WarnerMedia due to numerous accounts of workplace problems on set and behind the scenes.

Executives from series producer Telepictures and distributor Warner Bros. Television sent a memo to staffers several days ago saying they have engaged WBTV-owner WarnerMedia’s employee relations group and a third party firm.

This firm will interview current and former staffers about their experiences working under DeGeneres.

Ellen on Set

Earlier this month, BuzzFeed News published a report in which previous staff members claims there is a "toxic work environment" behind the scenes of the daytime talk show.

The report anonymously one current and 10 ex-staffers about their experiences on set... including allegations of being penalized for taking medical leave, instances of racial microaggressions and fear of retribution for raising complaints.

For example?

One African-American woman who worked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show said she experienced what she described as "microaggressions" and was "reprimanded" by producer Ed Galvin.

Ellen DeGeneres in 2020

What was her supposed transgression?

Asking for a raise and suggesting staff members undergo diversity and inclusion training, among other claims.

Another former employeed recalled racist remarks by coworkers about her hairstyle, even stating that a senior-level producer told her and a fellow Black employee, "Oh wow, you both have box braids; I hope we don’t get you confused."

This same person also alleged a writer joked to her, in front of others, that they only remembered the names of white staffers.

Ellen DeGeneres and Kevin Hart

After years of being considered one of the kindest people in Hollywood, DeGeneres has come under constant fire of late.

She has been accused of being abusive toward her staff, although many of the people quoted by Buzzfeed didn't cite DeGeneres as the main culprit of the aforementioned toxic work environment.

"People focus on rumors about how Ellen is mean and everything like that, but that's not the problem," one ex-employee told Buzzfeed.

Ellen DeGeneres Accepts

Continued this individual:

"The issue is these three executive producers running the show who are in charge of all these people [and] who make the culture and are putting out this feeling of bullying and being mean.

"They feel that everybody who works at The Ellen Show is lucky to work there:

"‘So if you have a problem, you should leave because we'll hire someone else because everybody wants to work here.'"

Ellen DeGeneres in Mourning

In response to the report, Executive producers Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner said in a statement at the time that they take full responsibility for daily operations on the program.

"Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes and employing over 1000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe and inclusive work environment," they said.

"We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience."

Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres

They concluded:

"It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us.

"For the record, the day-to-day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us.

"We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better."

Ellen DeGeneres is Happy

A Warner Bros. Television spokesperson, meanwhile, declined to comment on the pending internal investigation.

Ellen, for her part, has not said a word in public about all these recent scathing allegations.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Ellen DeGeneres Biography

Jason and Molly on Ellen
Ellen DeGeneres was a great host of the Oscars and an often funny woman. She entertains us. She was one of the very first stars to come... More »
Born
Full Name
Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Photos

Ellen DeGeneres on Her Set
Ellen on Set
Ellen DeGeneres in 2020
Ellen DeGeneres Accepts
Ellen DeGeneres and Kevin Hart
Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Quotes

Iâ€™m thrilled that the California supreme court overturned the ban on gay marriage. I canâ€™t wait to get married. We all deserve the same rights, and I believe that someday weâ€™ll look back on this and not allowing gays to marry will seem as absurd as not allowing women to vote.

Ellen DeGeneres

You showed us something in that film that I have not seen for a very, very long time.

Ellen DeGeneres [to Jonah Hill, regarding his penis in The Wolf of Wall Street]

Ellen DeGeneres Videos

Kourtney Kardashian: I Want John Mayer and Leonardo DiCaprio to Spitroast Me!!
Kourtney Kardashian: I Want John Mayer and Leonardo DiCaprio to Spitroast Me!!
Hannah Brown: I'm Ready to Unleash the Beast as the Bachelorette!
Hannah Brown: I'm Ready to Unleash the Beast as the Bachelorette!
Sarah Hyland Explains How She Resisted Suicidal Impulses
Sarah Hyland Explains How She Resisted Suicidal Impulses