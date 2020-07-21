Teresa Giudice Sends Prayers After Federal Judge's Son Is Killed by Gunman

Through her attorney, Teresa Giudice has issued a statement in response to a grisly local murder.

It's a tragedy to which the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is tangentially connected.

On Sunday, U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas' 20-year old son, Daniel, was murdered.

Her husband, Mark Anderl, was shot multiple times at their North Brunswick, New Jersey, home.

According to numerous outlets, the assailant disguised himself as a FedEx employee to gain entry... prior to opening fire.

Salas was in the basement at the time and not injured in the shooting.

The suspect has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He has since identified as Roy Den Hollander, a lawyer who brought a lawsuit before Salas in 2015 and challenged the male-only military draft.

What does this horrible incident have to do with Teresa Giudice?

Salas actually sentenced Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, after they pleaded guilty to fraud charges in 2014.

As reality TV fans know well, both halves of this estranged couple spent several months behind bars.

This incarceration was a result of their illegal actions and their plea deal.

They've since both been released.

And Joe, sadly, has been deported because he broke federal law as a non-U.S. citizen.

"Teresa was very shaken by the news and was very emotional when she heard about it," attorney James Leonard Jr. said on Monday, adding:

"She told me that [she] would be praying very heavily for Judge Salas and her family.

"This is absolutely devastating."

CNN has said "initial reports from law enforcement" detail how Salas' son opened the door with his father behind him.

A law enforcement source told the news organization the door opened to gunfire.

The source adds that the gunman then fled after shooting son and father, the latter of whom is now is stable condition.

Leonard said that Teresa called him at 6:30 a.m. yesterday to ask for an update.

At which time he told his client that "the son had passed away."

That is truly devastating.

Teresa and Joe -- who share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 -- were permitted to serve their jaiil time separately.

First, Teresa served a tad over 11 months and was released on December 23, 2015. 

Joe was sentenced to 41 months in prison, reporting to custody in March of 2016 and being released in March of 2019.

From there, he was held in an immigration detention center.

He continued battling to appeal the decision to deport him back to Italy, where he was born, for seven months.

However, in October of 2019, Joe chose to move to Italy and continue his appeal battle as a free man.

Whether this shooting was truly as isolated as it seems or somehow related to Salas' new position as a judge in Ghislaine Maxwell's case, the horror of what happened is almost unthinkable.

We send our condolences to Esther Salas and her loved ones as we grieve this senseless violence and loss.

This was an absolute tragedy.

