Tekashi69: Terrified of Being Murdered In the Street as House Arrest Sentence Comes to an End?

Well, it's been a long, winding road that's surely left the man with stories that are more colorful than his signature rainbow hair, but Tekashi69 will soon be a free man once again.

However, it seems the troubled rapper fears that he might be jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire.

As you may recall, Tekashi snitched on his former gang-mates in exchange for a much lighter sentence on charges ranging from racketeering to drug trafficking.

The rapper's testimony led to two murder convictions and a couple of decades being shaved off his sentence.

So the good news is, Tekashi -- whose real name is Daniel Hernandez -- will be released from house arrest in August instead of spending the next 25 years behind bars.

The bad news is, snitches aren't known for having terribly long life expectancies.

According to the site Hot New Hip Hop, Hernandez is terrified that he'll be gunned down in the street when he leaves house arrest to begin performing community service next month.

Insiders tell the outlet that the rapper has requested that he be assigned to a site such as a school or hospital where all entrants are required to show ID and pass through a metal detector.

That may sound paranoid, but the man has every reason to fear for his life.

Tekashi was a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, and as their name suggests, his former gang is a force to be reckoned with.

The group is known for dispatching disloyal former members with extreme prejudice.

On top of that, several public figures have criticized Hernandez for testifying against his former friends.

Just last week, rapper Future became the latest to call Tekashi out.

Seemingly in reference to the 23-year-old's post-prison collaboration with Nicki Minaj, Future declared that "snitches" and "their friends ... deserve to die."

Obviously, that's pretty harsh, but it's important to note that the song was released at a time when Nicki's marriage to convicted rapist and murderer Kenneth Petty was under particularly intense scrutiny.

So the collaboration between Tekashi and Nicki might be one of the most problematic singles of all time!

We guess that's sort of an accomplishment!

Look, we do a lot of joking at Tekashi's expense around here, primarily because he's styled himself after Rainbow Brite, and that's one of the least ridiculous things about him.

But we obviously hope he doesn't come to any harm and that he gets whatever kind of protection he needs.

After all, if Mr. 69 gets "disappeared" we'll have one less crazy person to make fun of!