Taylor Swift Stuns Music World, Announces Release of New Studio Album

SUPRISE, music fans!

Taylor Swift is here with a rather monumental announcement.

On Thursday morning, the superstar announced via Instagram that she's coming out with a new studio album.

It will be titled "Folklore."

It will be comprised of 16 tracks.

Oh, and it's coming out at midnight! Tonight!

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen," Swift wrote to her many millions of followers.

"And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise."

She added:

"Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into.

"I wrote and recorded this in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine."

To further her tease, Swift proceeded to list her fellow collaborators on Folklore as co-writers Aaron Dressner, Bon Iver, William Bowery, Jack Antonoff.

She also cited engineers Laura Sisk and Jon Low; and mixers Serban Ghenea & Jon Low; and photographer Beth Garrabant.

The pop and country music star really did do an amazing job keeping this album secret.

She's been mostly quiet throughout 2020, at least when it comes to professional endeavors, choosing instead to lay into President Donald Trump on occasiion.

Continued Swift on Instagram:

"Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed.

"My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world.

"That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much."

After letting the Internet go insane for a bit over this news, Swift then revealed that the music video for the first single, "Cardigan," will also drop tonight.

She even directed it!

For those interested in song titles, Taylor went ahead and dropped all 16 of those as well:

"The 1," "Cardigan," "The Last Great American Dynasty," "Exile," "My Tears Ricochet," "Mirrorball," "Seven," "August," "This Is Me Trying," "Illicit Affairs," "Invisible String," "Mad Woman," "Epiphany," "Betty," "Peace," and "Hoax.

Folklore represents Swift's eight studio album, following Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), Reputation (2017) and Lover (2019).

Most recently, the artist released a Christmas-themed song, "Christmas Tree Farm," last December.

To be clear, finally, Swift also assured fans that her staff was taken care of amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup and styling,” Swift said.