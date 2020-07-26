Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young: We're Engaged!

Tarek El Moussa has made a living by fixing up homes and then selling them.

Now, however, after fixing some issues in his personal life and finding happiness after a very public divorce, the HGTV star has arrived at a monumental decision:

He wants to buy the proverbial farm with Heather Rae Young by his side.

Which is to say, in very confusion fashion, that Tarek El Moussa wants to spend forever and ever with Heather Rae Young.

The two are engaged!

The Flip or Flop co-host popped the huge question on Saturday while the couple was celebrating their one-year anniversary via a boat trip to Catalina Island, California.

And you better believe the gorgeous realtor said yes!

El Moussa told People Magazine that the island is a “special place” for the reality star, and they “love to be on the boat together."

Therefore, he figured the romantic weekend getaway would be the idea time to ask for her hand in marriage.

This same publication has detailed the propsal extensively, writing that Young strolled down a beach path lined with flower petals and flickering candles.

She then came upon El Moussa waiting beneath a pair of palm trees that have grown into each other.

Rocking a tuxedo, the HGTV personality got down on one knee in the sand, presented an eight-carat ring and asked Young to marry him.

Tarek and Heather -- who works as a luxury real estate agent and stars on Netflix's Selling Sunset -- initially sparked romance rumors in July of 2019.

A source told E! News their romance was "nothing serious" at the time, yet Tarek quickly revealed he had fallen head over heels for his new girlfriend.

"I feel really, really lucky to have met her," the HGTV personality said on E!'s Daily Pop, adding this spring:

"We have so many things in common.

"She's amazing... I really admire her work ethic and her heart. It's been a long time since I've started falling in love."

El Moussa split from ex-wife Christina in December of 2016, following an embarrassing incident during which the former couple got into an argument and Tarek stormed off into the woods.

With a gun.

The pair -- who remain on such good terms that they still host Flip or Flop together -- finalized their divorce in January of 2018 -- and she has since married British TV star Ant Anstead.

The two couples get along so well, though, that everyone spent Halloween together last year, celebrating the occasion with Tarek and Christina's two children.

"Last night was the first night we all got together!" Tarek wrote on Instagram over the holiday.

"When I saw all, I mean me, Heather, the kids, Christina and Ant.

"We had such a great time because the kids had a great time... I am so lucky to have @heatherraeyoung in my life and I fall more and more in love with her every day.

"She's really created stability, love and joy for me and the kids and we appreciate her so much."

Congrats to El Moussa and Young!

We wish them a lifetime of happiness!