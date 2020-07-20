Tamar Braxton to WeTV: You Turned Me Suicidal! For Shame!

Before we get into any details, let's start this out with what's truly important right now:

We sincerely hope Tamar Braxton is on the mend ... both mentally and physically.

As previously reported, and according to multiple media accounts, R&B singer and reality TV personality Braxton tried to kill herself last week.

She was found unconscious in a Los Angeles hotel room by her boyfriend, who proceeded to call 911 and who told the operator on the other end of this call that Braxton tried to take her own life.

Tamar was subsequently hospitalized after EMTs responded.

We can't say for certain what her condition is at the moment.

As for what drove Braxton to this tragic low point?

We may never be able to say for certain, either.

We can tell you this, though: The New York Post's Page Six now reports that the beloved artist / reality star sent a lengthy note to her bosses at WeTV just weeks before this awful incident.

It was allegedly written at the height of the unrest over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in late May.

Tamar's note was apparently in response to WeTV executives sending an email to employees - including Braxton and her family - detailing the company’s efforts to support the Black community.

Braxton, whose family has appeared on the network’s reality shows for over a decade repliied with a message, viewed by Page Six, explaining that her family is in “disarray."

It read in part:

“We fight with each other, we betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other."

"All happening because your show [‘Braxton Family Values’] has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family."

Tamar went on to call it "a show that I created to showcase a strong Black Family as a beacon of hope for all the young black girls and boys out there."

"Instead," she says, "you coached and cajoled us into finding the worst in each other.”

Braxton wasn't done.

She compared the network to “cruel white slave masters who once chained our forefathers, and the oppressive police forces that now terrorize our communities,” and added:

“I hope those ratings were worth it because you succeeded in destroying a great black family.”

Wow.

One could pick apart Braxton's arguments here and question whether or not she knew what she was getting into when signing on for a reality show.

But this doesn't seem to be the time for that.

Elsewhere, Braxton said that “the final stake into the heart of my family” was “the day you dug up a secret I’d never shared with anyone."

Which was?

According to Tamar, this was "a secret I was so ashamed to talk about that I hid it even from my own mom."

"The fact that I had been assaulted and raped repeatedly from age 6 to age 16, sometimes multiple times a day.”

Braxton said producers had “exposed it on your show in front of my entire family and 100 crew members.”

She added: “You broke me that day and I considered ending my own life then for the shame I felt!”

This is how Tamar concluded her letter:

"I have news for you! Today, I take my power back."

"I will no longer tolerate being oppressed. I am asking you to break the chains NOW and LET ME GO I am suffocating!"

"I CAN’T BREATHE!!"

Again: Wow. Just wow.

Braxton is reportedly in stable condition.

WeTV has not responded to the allegations directly, although a network spokesperson did issue a response to this report:

"We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time."