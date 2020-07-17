Tamar Braxton Hospitalized for Possible Overdose, Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton was reportedly rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive in her Los Angeles hotel room on Thursday, multiple outlets have confirmed.

“There was a medical emergency call generated related to a possible overdose at 9:45 p.m.,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement hours later, adding:

“The person was then transported to a nearby hospital.”

The 43-year-old reality star was staying with boyfriend David Adefeso at the Ritz Carlton when the incident occurred, The Blast writes, adding that Adefeso was the person who called 911.

He told the operator that the singer and talk show host had been drinking and taking prescription pills prior to passing out.

Adefeso allegedly also said that he believed his famous girlfriend had attempted suicide.

Tamar‘s condition is not known at this time.

However, her rep has issued a statement that confirms this tragic development, telling the public the following:

“Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day. More information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her."

Braxton's YouTube series -- in which she stars opposite her boyfriend and which is titled Coupled & Quarantined -- had been scheduled to air on Thursday night.

Instead, a message on her accountread: 'Hello Ya’ll Unfortunately, Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (Don’t worry it’s not Covid)."

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the R&B artist and Adefeso, who started dating in 2018, have hosted this live YouTube program.

Concluded the message that ran in its place yesterday:

We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week.

We’ll make it up to you next week.

The Celebrity Big Brother champion and former The Real co-host also has a new reality show in the works called Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!.

It is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, July 30, on WE tv, which has aired her and her famous sisters’ hit series, Braxton Family Values, since 2011.

Tamar, of course, is the sister of Grammy Award winner Toni Braxton.

“Tamar Braxton has been part of the WE tv family for nearly a decade,” the network said in a statement on Friday, concluding:

“We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).