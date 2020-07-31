Tamar Braxton Addresses Suicide Attempt, Says WeTV Ignored "Cry for Help"

Tamar Braxton has spoken out for the first time since trying to take her own life.

Two weeks after being found unconcious in her Los Angeles hotel room, the artist issued a lengthy message on Instagram, thanking her supporters in the process -- while trashing the cable network behind her reality show.

"First and foremost, thank you," Braxton began in a caption alongside the photo above.

"Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love and has showered me with their support," the former talk show host added.

"In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing.

"I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago."

Braxton was discovered after her overdose by boyfriend David Adefeso.

According to various sources, and as partially proven by Adefeso's 911 call, Adefeso and Braxton had both been very frustrated of life by the way WeTV producers edited Tamar's family reality program.

Continued Braxton on Instagram yesterday:

"Every one of us has a desire, whether small or big, to make it out of where we come from to an ideal future place that includes, freedom to be who we choose, security for our children and families, and fortune to share with the ones we love.

"We believe these things can co-exist with just being happy.

"I believed that, that as a black woman, as an artist, an influence, a personality I could shape my world, and with whom I believed to be my partners, they could help me share my world."

Braxton went on to reference her issues with how she and her family have been portrayed on television.

She wrote that "over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave."

The singer alleged she was "betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid," prompting her to write "a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing."

We previously covered this letter, which blasted WeTV executives for choosing to show "the worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family."

She said the network "[destroyed] a great black family.”

In this latest message, Braxton said that her cry for help was "totally ignored" by the network and that she continued to be overwhelmed by "demands" from her career.

"It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most.

"There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person," Braxton said.

Braxton explained that she lost her identity as a result of Braxton Family Values, which premiered in 2011 and lasted six seasons.

She was all set to anchor a new WeTV series when the suicide attempt took place.

"Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight," Braxton wrote.

At one point, Braxton detailed how she felt that she was "no longer living" but "was existing for the purpose of corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me."

Mental illness is real, she emphasized, adding:

"We have to normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation."

"The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental," Tamar continued.

In the wake of her suicide attempt, the star said she will now do "everything in my power to aid those from mental illness, including those of us who's mental illness was only a result from the toxic systematic bondage that dwells television."

She wrote:

"God's grace and his mercy on my attempt to end my pain and my life that I am here to utilize my voice."

The singer proceeded to once again thanke fans for their prayers, sharing:

"It is only your prayers that have pushed me to rise above my own personal demise, pushed me to not only continue my fight for the freedom of my own thoughts, mind and soul, but also use my voice and experience to be an ally for every Black and brown person who has suffered from the continued exploitation of reality television."

She said that reality stars "have no union, no coat of protection, no formal representation that protects our labor, our rights, or our voices," adding:

"They promise us opportunity but produce exploitation, which has only developed a poor portrayal of Black people in show business."

But now?

"I'm on an irreversible path to healing, I am taking my time.

"It is of the upmost importance that I find my happy and my health, through professional treatment, for sake of my whole heart, Logan, who I forgot in my moment of distress and desperation."

Braxton also said that she will fight for "ethical business practices in reality TV" and pledged for "the ownership of our businesses, promote growth and evolution, of our stories, and gives us 100% equity in our freedom.

"My love for my support system and everyone who chose to love me when I no longer loved myself, is infinite and I am forever grateful. I pray you will stand with me and be courageous enough to share your own growth," Tamax added.

After Braxton released her statement, VH1 expressed its support for the reality star.

"We are so proud of Tamar Braxton’s strength, braveness, and resilience. We fully support you Tamar and wish you a safe recovery. @tamarbraxton," the network wrote on Instagram.

WeTV, meanwhile, is yet to address Braxton's most recent allegations.