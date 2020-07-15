Stassi Schroeder Posts Intimate Selfie, Reveals Growing Belly

Stassi Schroeder may be out of a job.

But the former Vanderpump Rules star is not out of reasons to celebrate these days.

In fact, as evidenced right down below, she has one very clear and miraculous reason to be happier than ever...

... a baby!

As previously reported, Schroeder is pregnant with the very first child for herself and boyfriend Beau Clarke.

The news dropped in mid-June, just four days after Stassi was fired by Bravo for racially-insensitive and damaging behavior -- most notably calling the police in 2018 to falsely accuse her African-American colleague of a crime.

That was then, however.

Now?

"If only I could gain this in my bum,” the 32-year old caption the first photo shared above, which she snapped through a mirror in her bedroom.

As you can see, Stassi is standing in profile and wearing a black sweatshirt, which she rolled up to expose the shallow curve of her convex tummy.

She's also rocking a pair of pink booty shorts adorned with hearts and thick gray socks.

“We’re having a baby girl,” the Next Level Basic author wrote via Instagram to confirm the gender a few weeks ago.

In the picture she used to make this announcement, Clark is kissing his girlfriend on her cheek and holding an “#OOTD” onesie ... while Schroeder is cradling her growing belly in a pink dress.

The commercial casting director, who will marry Stassi some time in 2021, also sounds pretty darn excited.

Both to be a dad and also to be a girl dad.

“I was raised by great women, and the lessons I learned from them I’ll FW to my daughter and then some!" he shared on Instagram, adding last month:

"She will be great, powerful, humble, kind, loving, compassionate and a dash from Kesha. ‘

"She’ll be a motherf–king WOMAN!!!’ #thankful.”

Schroeder, of course, made headlines of a very different kind right before her pregnancy news broke.

She and castmate Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules due to their treatment of co-star Faith Stowers.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules," said the network simply in a press release in June.

A short time later, Stassi issued an apology.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced,” Schroeder wrote on Instagram, adding:

“I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person...

"What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

An insider told Us Weekly around this time:

“Stassi was not expecting to be fired. She is surprised and upset.”

You wouldn't know this by the way she's been acting, however.

She and Clarke were planning to get married this spring, but the coronavirus changed everything and they're now hoping to tie the knot in Italy next year.

We can safely predict who the flower girl will be for this ceremony, too.

"Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents," her rep has said.