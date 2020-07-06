Stassi Schroeder: It's Here! Check Out My Baby Bump!

We're very sorry to report the following:

Stassi Schroeder is never coming back to Vanderpump Rules, no matter how many people sign a petition calling for this return.

But let's forget anything associated with Schroeder's back for a moment -- and focus on her front instead.

By this, of course, we mean Stassi's belly and the fact that a tiny human being is now growing inside of it

Yup, as previously reported, Stassi Schroeder is pregnant!

This exciting piece of news broke just days after the veteran reality star was fired from Vanderpump Rules due to a history of racially insensitive behavior... but it wasn't confirmed by Stassi at the time.

Based on photos of the Bravo personality, multiple outlets simply reported that she and fiance Beau Clarke were expecting.

In the time since, both halves of this couple have commented on the impending baby, confirming it will be a girl and sharing pictures such as the one above.

Blessed times, indeed.

Now, taking it a step further, Stassi has uploaded her very first photo of herself and her baby bump.

In the snapshot, the ex-reality star is rocking a fitted, black dress, white sneakers and holding her stomach to show off its size.

A little over a week ago, the New Orleans native announced the gender of her baby by sharing a sweet photo of herself and Clark holding a pink onesie.

“We’re having a baby girl,” she captioned the picture on June 23.

For his part, Clarke seemed pretty darn psyched.

“I was raised by great women, and the lessons I learned from them I’ll FW to my daughter and then some,” he wrote at the time via Instagram, adding:

“She will be great, powerful, humble, kind, loving, compassionate, and a dash from Kesha…“She’ll be a motherf*cking WOMAN!! #thankful.”

Schroeder has made it known for years how badly she wanted to be a mother.

And the pregnancy came at a perfect time for her, too, giving her something to focus on aside from her Vanderpump Rules firing.

If you'll recall, Stassi and Kristen Doute were axed by producers after it was revealed thay they called the cops to report co-star Faith Stowers for a crime she did not commit back in 2018.

Stowers is African-American.

The incident, in tandem with racially charged comments made in the past, led to the pair’s termination from the series on June 9.

Said Schroeder at the time:

"What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me.

"I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions - to take the time t listen, to learn, and to take accountability fro my own privilege."