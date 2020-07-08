Sofia Richie: I Had to Dump Scott Disick to Teach Him a Lesson!

It can be a little difficult to ascertain what exactly is going on with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie these days.

So here's what we know for sure at this point:

Back in May, Scott checked into a rehab facility in Colorado.

Around this time, his three-year relationship with Sofia appeared to come to an end.

Numerous insiders have confirmed that Sofia dumped Scott, but it's unclear if he checked into rehab as a resulf of the split, or if the behavior that led him to rehab also led her to the decision to pull the plug on their relationship.

Whatever the case, the two events are almost certainly related.

Anyway, given the fact that they're in totally different stages of their lives, Disick and Richie's breakup was looked at by many as an inevitability.

Many expressed surprise that the couple even made it to the three-year point.

Once the dust settled, it looked as though Scott got back together with Kourtney Kardashian.

The former couple took a vacation together and began exchanging flirty messages on social media.

But apparently Sofia has quite a hold on Scott, because it now looks as though he's kicked his baby mama to the curb in order to give his other relationship another chance.

Yes, against all odds, it seems that Disick and Richie are back together.

And this time, it looks like Scott will be working harder to convince both Sofia and her family that he's up to her standards.

“There’s always been a chance that Scott and Sofia could rekindle their relationship and Scott knows that Sofia is good for him,” a source recently told Us Weekly.

“But her friends and family aren’t sure if he is also good for her.”

The insider says Sofia dumped Scott because she felt that he had begun to take her for granted.

“One of the reasons Sofia broke up with Scott was to give him a wake-up call, and she was hopeful that he would learn some lessons during their time apart,” the source says.

“But unfortunately at the end of the day, Scott is who he is.”

Apparently, over the course of the relationship, it “became more apparent” to Sofia that Scott's family “was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

So did Scott vow to put his family on the back burner and focus more of his attention on Sofia?

We may never know for sure what led these two to give their relationship a second chance.

But those who know them best say this was no mere stunt breakup designed to punish Scott.

“Scott and Sofia’s breakup is definitely a real breakup, but they have been staying in touch and texting since they split,” a source told Us back in May.

“Their friends think that there is a big chance they could get back together at some point.”

Of course, anyone who knows Scott's relationship history knows he's not a big fan of "ripping the Band-Aid off," so to speak.

Disick usually gets back together with his exes several times before the breakup actually sticks.

In the case of Kourtney, the process took several years.

As you know, we're living in tumultuous times, and the coronavirus lockdown has taken a toll on many couples.

But like the chart of reported cases in the US, it looks as though Scott and Sofia's relationship has a lot more ups and downs ahead before it's finally finished.