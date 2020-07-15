Sister Wives Siblings Confess: We Can’t Stand Each Other!

We've highlighted the occasional feud among Sister Wives on The Hollywood Gossip over the years.

But let's be frank: Kody Brown's four spouses almost all get along pretty darn well.

Their offspring, however? We now have very concrete evidence that some seriously hard feelings exist between at least two of them.

Based on the testimonial of one of the people involved, Meri Brown’s daughter, Mariah, and future daughter-in-law, Audrey Kriss, are in a vicious social media war with Christine’s son, Paedon.

Over politics.

According to The Sun, the feud got underway when Paedon, who is in the army, posted on Instagram “back the blue” with the hashtag "#bluelivesmatter."

This was written, of course, in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and the national push for police reform.

For those who don't follow these two Kody Brown kids closely online... Mariah and her fiancee have been outspoken supporters of the ongoing social justice movement following the death of George Floyd in late May.

In a screen shot obtained by Reddit, a follower took note of this stance and addressed Paedon as follows:

“Call your sister and have a conversation with her.”

Replied the 21-year old:

“I love Mariah very much but we can’t stand each other.”

So there we have it, apparently.

Audrey actually then jumped into the post and laid into her fiancee's half-brother.

“Black lives matter and I cannot BELIEVE some of the things you’ve said here," she wrote to Paedon, re-quoting his own words about how the siblings hate each and adding:

"That’s not what you were thinking when you called her crying weeks ago."

Paedon proceeded to turn off the comments.

Both Mariah and Paedon have been in the news of late for reasons outside of their rivalry.

Earlier this summer, for example, Kody was ordered to pay $30,000 as a result of a car accident Paedon got into years ago while driving his dad's car.

Mariah, meanwhile, has appeared on several episodes of Sister Wives.

She broke down in tears on a March installment after her famous father showed support for her sexuality.

Mariah also recently posted on her Instagram Story that she is no longer associating with President Donald Trump supporters because he has “taken away” her “rights" as a lesbian.

“I will no longer be associated with people who think that the money in their pockets or the political associations they are are more important than my life, than my rights," she wrote, continuing as follows:

"Remember that if you make the choice to vote for Donald Trump, you are making the choice to no longer have me in your lives."

The current political climate appears to be causing strife within the Browns in general.

In June, Christine came under fire for using Black Lives Matter to sell a LuLaRoe T-shirts.

She then apologized and made it very clear when she stands on this wildly important topic.

"Saying #blacklivesmatter isn’t hard!! Let’s say it and LIVE IT! BLACK LIVES MATTER!!" she wrote at the time in response to some backlash.

For whatever it's worth, Paedon and Mariah no longer follow each other on social media, although they are still friends on their personal Facebook pages.

Also, for whatever it's worth, neither Christine nor Meri nor Kody has yet spoken out in this Reddit back-and-forth among their kids.

We'll let you know if they do.