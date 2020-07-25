Shannon Beador, All 3 Daughters Test Positive for Coronavirus

Shannon Beador and her children have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Real Housewives of Orange County star confirmed this diagnosis via Instagram on Friday, July 24, sharing a photo (below) of her and her kids posing for a snapshot that she said was taken “pre-pandemic.”

"Today, we are Covid positive times 4," Beador explained in her caption, adding:

"The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms).

"A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness.

"Sending prayers to all of those affected."

At this point, over four million Americans have been diagnosed with this virus, while over 140,000 citzens have died as a result of the pandemic.

Orange County itself has been one of the areas in California that have seen a surge in COVID-19 infections over the past few weeks.

According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, the department reported at least 710 new cases and 13 deaths on Friday alone.

The number of confirmed infections has also been doubling every 28.4 days. Yikes, right?

Beador, to her credit, spoke about the importance of taking precaution against the novel coronavirus way back in May after reuniting with some of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars for a "social distance catch-up."

"As a person with lung damage, my family and I take the Coronavirus and social distancing very seriously," she wrote at the time.

"Apparently there is a bit of negative press out there today about how the #RHOC cast assembled yesterday," she added, referencing the criticism that came her way.

"Once again, as a person with permanent lung damage in both lungs, I did everything to follow guidelines given to us. I intend to be around a long time with my girls..."

Beador’s reveal this week drew supportive messages from her friends and fans alike.

Fellow Bravo personality Braunwyn Windham-Burke, for example, commented on the post with two red heart emojis.

Dr. Deborah Windham, the mother of Braunwyn, said how “sorry” she was regarding Beador’s situation.

“Keep us up to date with how you are feeling,” Deborah wrote. “Is someone bringing food and supplies to you guys? You are loved! We are praying for your full recovery.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Eileen Davidson, for her part, wrote:

“So sorry to hear this! Take good care and sending love!”

Beador shares Sophie, 19, and 16-year-old twins Adeline and Stella with her ex-husband, David Beador.

The exes were married from 2000 until their divorce was finalized in 2019... and now David is expecting a baby with his fiancee.

In August of 2019, Beador opened up about her dynamic with her former husband following their separation.

“My divorce is finalized and you’ll see that this season. We have 50/50 custody with the kids,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“You always want to put the good intention out there and have this friendly relationship — that didn’t work out with me. But that being said, we’re trying to co-parent the best we can."

We send Beador and her kids our best wishes on a full recovery.

It's hard not to wonder, meanwhile, what Kelly Dodd now has to say.

As you can see above and below, this Real Housewives of Orange County cast member has often mocked the supposed paranoid over COVID-19.

She's often mocked the fear over folks contracting this virus, alleging that it doesn't affect anyone she knows.

Dodd has sort of apologized for these comments, but has then made some other really awful comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.

She should be fired.

Immediately.