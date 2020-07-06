Scott Disick and Sofia Richie: We're Basically Back Together!

A little earlier this year, Sofia Richie dumped Scott Disick after more than two years of on-again, off-again dating.

But that split may not be as final as so many have assumed.

On Saturday, July 4, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were spotted hanging out at the beach in Malibu.

The exes were also seen diting at Nobu for lunch (during a pandemic, no less) before the pair attended a friend's beach party.

In other words, these two went on what sounds like a lunch date and then partied together.

Inside sources have spoken about the relationship between these alleged exes, including to People.

"Scott is in touch with Sofia," the insider affirmed.

"But as of now," the source stated, "they don't plan on getting back together."

"Sofia seems okay with them being apart," the insider characterized.

"Scott is doing well," the source observed.

The insider noted: 'He still spends a lot of time with his kids."

Another inside source spoke about the pair to Us Weekly.

"Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney," the source declared.

"And that's something Sofia has had to face," the insider added, "since even before she got serious with him."

"It's been an ongoing thing," the source expressed.

The insider explained: "It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was."

"And," the source continued, "his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone."

So, first up, we have to all agree on one thing:

Not planning to get back together is hardly the same thing as never getting back together.

Even people who specifically plan to, proactively, never get back together sometimes do anyway. People get horny. Their hearts get horny.

A lot of people think that Scott and Sofia's latest and allegedly "final" breakup is the result of these peculiar circumstances.

Just as the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown has seen many couples move in together or form due to circumstances, it has torn others apart.

That said, since it sounds like Scott and Sofia are ignoring common sense safety precautions (or were over the weekend), maybe it's not that.

Realistically, these two have a massive age gap, and Scott's general immaturity is not really enough to bridge the difference.

Then there are the circumstances of how they met.

Scott spent 2017 laying pipe with every 19-year-old model he could get his "hands" on. Sofia just ended up being the one that stuck.

We're not saying that genuine affection and, dare we say it, even love were not involved also.

But Scott was burying his "feelings" in every hot girl in Cannes and then kept up the act when he got back to the US that year.

It was a dark time for him and a troubling time, and many credit his finding Sofia for his improved health and emotional state.

Their relationship evolved a great deal since then, going through significant ups and downs but growing into something genuine and sweet.

Sofia went out of her way to bond with not only Scott's kids but with Kourtney, too.

We don't think that even Scott knows what the future holds or who will be on the receiving end of his "feelings" yet ... but Sofia is still a pretty good bet.