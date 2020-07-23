Sammi Giancola: I BELONG on the Jersey Shore!

After Snooki announced her departure from Jersey Shore, Angelina Pivarnick began the push to replace her with Sammi Sweetheart.

Now, Sammi is talking about how she knows exactly where she belongs ... and that place just happens to be the Shore.

This week, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola shared this photo.

In the image, she and fiance Christian Biscardi are kissing on the sandy beach.

"I belong here," she captions the cute photo.

Fans are hoping that Sammi is dropping hints that she will, in fact, return to Jersey Shore (the show, not the region).

Sammi is beloved, but opted out of the show's revival because she had moved on with her life.

But now that Snooki has departed, a lot of fans are hopeful that MTV will make it worth Sammi's while to sign on to replace her.

Last December, Snooki stunned fans by announcing that she is quitting Jersey Shore.

“You guys, I love you so much and don’t hate me for my decision," she asked fans.

Snooki continued at the time: "But I have to do what’s best for me at the moment."

“I am retiring from Jersey Shore," Snooki announced.

She reiterated: “I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for season four, if there is one.”

Snooki admitted that there were “a lot of reasons why” she was leaving.

“The main reason is really … I just can’t do it anymore," Snooki confessed to her fans.

She explained: "Like, literally leaving my kids to film it is really, really hard on me.”

Snooki also shared that she had been deeply frustrated, and had even tried to quit several times before.

Another issue for Snooki? The drama. Yes, it sells, but at what cost?

Snooki shared that she wanted to come across as a good person, but that the nature of reality television made that difficult at best.

“For me, I don’t want that," she admitted.

Snooki continued: "And I’m not leaving my kids days on end to film this show when that’s the result of it.”

She added: “I just don’t like the turnout of it, and I don’t like the person I’m being portrayed as."

"This is getting a little too much," Snooki added.

"At 32 years old," Snooki explained, "and with three kids, if I’m doing a reality show, I just want it to be fun and light-hearted."

'And lately," she admitted, "it’s not like that and the show is getting so dramatic and drama.”

Adding that to her and her family getting death threats, Snooki told fans, and it was “just a lot and not something I signed up for with this show.”

Being in your early thirties is not the same as being in your early twenties. That's true even if you don't have kids.

Your priorities shift, and acting like a drunken overtanned gremlin in exchange for stacks of cash may not seem as worth it.

But if this is too much for Snooki, who just did three seasons, how can anyone expect Sammi to return?

Well, Sammi may love the literal, physical shore of Jersey, but she has yet to confirm that she will make fans' dreams come true by taking part in the revival.

Our guess is that she took a long hard look at what the revival would mean when it was first pitched and foresaw the issues that drove Snooki away.

Angelina Pivarnick and other hopefuls may be disappointed -- or maybe MTV will make it worth Sammi's while to join.